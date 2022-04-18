China shares fall on fears over Covid, disappointment over reserve requirement

China stocks ended lower on Monday, with investors disappointed by a smaller-than-expected cut in the country’s reserve requirements rate, which many felt might not be enough to reverse a sharp economic slowdown.

Unexpectedly strong gross domestic product data for the first quarter of 2022 failed to boost the market, with analysts saying the key question is whether authorities will make adjustments to their tough anti-Covid-19 measures.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 0.5%, while the Shanghai index also dropped 0.5%.

The People’s Bank of China said on Friday it will reduce the reserve requirement rate for all banks by 25 basis points, freeing up about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) of long-term liquidity to cushion the slowdown.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index fell 1.08% to 26,799 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index remained closed.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.49% to 3,195 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, dropped 0.53% to 4,166 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index fell by 0.11% to 2,693 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index registered a drop of 0.62%, to 16,898 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell by 0.98% to 3,303 points.

. In SYDNEY the S&P/ASX 200 index had no operations.