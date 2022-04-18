Circle of Poems: Two releases of contemporary Brazilian poetry

Since the beginning of this year, the Circle of Poemsa subscription club dedicated to poetry has released important works.

By Gabriel Pinheiro | Literature columnist

Two poets launched new works for the club, Ana Estaregui and Miriam Alves. Ana brings “Dance for Horses”, his third book. Miriam, on the other hand, has her poetic work gathered in a volume with her two poetry books, released in the 1980s, as well as sparse poems, published in anthologies, magazines and zines.

collected poems

“Gathered Poems” celebrates the forty years of the career of one of the most important voices in Brazilian literature in activity: the São Paulo Miriam Alves. An unavoidable release, the volume brings together his two poetry books, first published in the 1980s – “Momentos de Busca” (1982) and “Estrelas no Dedo” (1985) – in addition to the poems recorded in “Cadernos Negros”, a literary series independent with a focus on Afro-Brazilian production that began in the late 1970s. The publication also features sparse poems, published in anthologies and magazines, as well as zines published in the 2010s.

“arm yourself with will

change

change

want a new world

and sink into the words

and another unknown poem is born”

Accountability with History

Miriam Alves sinks, dives not only in words, but in History – in capital letters – and in her history. Her poetry is a reckoning with the past and present of a slave-owning country. It speaks of itself and gives voice to those who suffered, to those who rebelled and, still, rebel, resist.

“I want to exhuze

overflow

Dethrone these lies

Shooting the revolt to resistance and insistence

to continue to live and give birth to children in the country that rejects me.”

Her poems tell about being a black woman in a racist and sexist country. Here, the body is political, pleasure is political, sex is political. “In the strength of your body / legs, arms, feet / make me be / the sum of the human”. Poetry as a place for the question, not the answer. The place of doubt, uncertainty and fragility. The verse as the line of discovery, amazement and surprise. “To make a poem, my life, existence, reticence. Resist. Go. The sane madness of the verse traps me in this universe.”

Verses for offense and defense

Miriam writes about her childhood abandoned on the streets: “They were boys / minors / wandering in the land of men / They were minor boys / dying / thirsty naked”. The revolver’s ammunition becomes a bullet word, which carries a single meaning: Goodbye. A goodbye that pierces the victim, from which more than blood flows, but one word: Saudades. “The daily newspaper/ photographed three fillets/ Saudades, saudades, saudades…/ flow/ flow/ flow/ red”.

The verses as weapons, as spears, against those who attack, to defend themselves: “I shoot your false piety / Wielding verbs, nouns / I will pierce your sarcasm / and false regrets”. Miriam Alves gives voice to those who perished in our colonial past, imprisoned “in the fetid cellars of history”. History that insists on repeating itself, “keep killing us/ by fatal ‘accident’”.

poetry and performance

Miriam Alves’ poetry is meant to be read aloud. Poems to read and listen to: the voice that leaves the mouth and returns through the ears, transformed by the drama of her writing. Texts to perform, after all, the field of performance is a space where the artist feels at home. Where her poems gain body, face, skin and movement in political-poetic interventions. I highlight one below:

Miriam Alves’ text is urgent, it is insurgent. It’s a cry of revolt, it’s a cry of pain, it’s – why not? – a cry of joy. The subject of her verses are many, they are multiple, they are others and others, which unite in their stories, in their struggles. Here, mourning is a noun, but it is also a verb.

“I grieve and the poem comes out like this

half heartache

half tear

half crooked

every spear

I grieve for those comings in the atlantic trawler

I grieve to see skin, body and mind tear apart”.

dance for horses

the poet Ana Estaregui releases its third book, “Dance for Horses”also by Circle of Poems. Sent first to club subscribers, the volume now arrives in bookstores in April. In 2018, with the originals of “Dance for Horses”Ana won the Government of Minas de Gerais Prize for Literature in the poetry category.

Ana Estaregui’s verses propose approximations between man and nature. From the trees, let us learn the lesson of “continue / bending the rod / towards the sun”. But the moths, which during the day dream of the night, when it arrives, resume their nocturnal exercise and teach us: “fly, give up, fly”. For the poet, we will soon be birds:

“we will know — by intuition

which direction to go

which corner to turn

by then we will have conquered

the original compass

this one that inhabits the chest of any animal”

The proximity between us and the nature that surrounds us is in the title of the book, “Dance for Horses”. The movement, the restlessness. The dance of the body, the dance of animals and the dance of plants – the tropism, observed closely, which reveals the movement in the apparent rest. Finally, the dance of the verses themselves, in their breaks – the movement, the rhythm.

“dancing the voices, spinning

dance the spin during

the tour doesn’t exist

where why but

the pure spin spin

turn turn turn”

The metamorphosis of the body

“give birth

unite me to every woman

sews me to everyone’s body”

The poet observes her own body that is transformed by pregnancy, “a milk and wait event”. In this metamorphosis, “the boobs grow / like the days” and “I am now hunched over, trying/to compensate for the weight/a new center of balance”.

Reflections on the gesture of looking

Ana tells us about looking, looking at nature, looking in the mirror and “look at the poem / like someone looking at the landscape / a succession of streets / as far as the eye can see”. Still on the subject of poetry, there are those verses that form a book, take shape and volume, gain the attentive eye of the reader. But there are so many others that don’t: “the poems that came/ and disappeared before/ were written”.

“Dance for Horses” it’s an invitation to “So welcome the mystery / through the raw learning of the look”, in verses that gain weight, gain new layers with each reading. Every moment we land, like a bird resting between one flight and another, our gaze on its pages.

Gabriel Pinheiro is a journalist and cultural producer, always spends half of his lunch break reading a book. his instagram is @tgpgabriel (https://www.instagram.com/tgpgabriel/)