Coachella: the best looks from the festival to get inspired – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Alessandra Ambrósio, Julia Rodrigues and Jade Picon rocked the choice of looks for the Coachella festival (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

After two years without music festivals, due to covid-19, the Coachella is back. And the event, which takes place in California, in the United States, is not only known for great shows, but for incredible looks that show and dictate trends in the fashion world.

It is worth remembering that Coachella was once considered one of the most stylish festivals of all, leaving behind even the Lollapalooza. This time, celebrities showed that wide legs, wide and comfortable jeans, are on the rise. In addition, summer knitted looks, such as those chosen by Isis Valverde and Vanessa Hudgenswere also present at the festival.

Read too

Following trends from other musical events, celebrities continued to bet on cropped tops, tops, transparency and monochromatic looks. The fringed, boho-style look, once the hallmarks of Coachella, has been revamped by Alessandra Ambrosio and Lívia Andrade. On the feet, boots and high boots were the darlings.

+ Coachella: check out the looks of the celebrities for the festival in California

Next, check out looks from national and international celebrities and influencers for inspiration:

Anitta chose a look with the colors of the Brazilian flag for Coachella (Photo: Getty Images)

Isabeli Fontana enjoyed Coachella with a top, hot pants and glitter fishnets, as well as corturno (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Brightness and transparency marked the look chosen by Paris Hilton (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Franciny Ehlke enjoyed the presentations with a monochromatic cropped look and comfortable pants (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Julia Rodrigues at Coachella (Photo: Reproduction @ juliarodrigues2)

Pathy Dejesus wore jeans and a denim jacket with a vinyl top (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

With a jacket and crop top, Agatha Moreira drew attention with pieces chosen to enjoy the shows (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Jeans and black blouse: Rodrigo Simas bet on a classic combination (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

João Figueiredo, singer and husband of Sasha Meneghel, brought the destroyer jeans to the festival (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

A monochromatic look with boots, leather jacket and fur bucket hat was Sasha Meneghel’s choice (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Camila Mendes, star of 'Riverdale', bet on simplicity and comfort with a crop top and jeans on the first day of the festival (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Influencer Rachel Apollonio valued comfort with a top and wide jeans (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Bianca Andrade dared with an all-pink look (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Camilla de Lucas appeared at the event with a short dress and high boots (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Jade Picon combined transparency with front openings (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Matheus Mazzafera posted alongside Alessandra Ambrósio and Anitta with a front opening look, similar to that of Jade Picon (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Isis Valverde wears a knit look on the last day of Coachella (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Vanessa Hudgens bets on a knit top and comfortable pants (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Alessandra Ambrosio repackages the ‘boho’ at Coachella (Photo: Reproduction @alessandraambrosio)