Coachella: the best looks from the festival to get inspired – Marie Claire Magazine
After two years without music festivals, due to covid-19, the Coachella is back. And the event, which takes place in California, in the United States, is not only known for great shows, but for incredible looks that show and dictate trends in the fashion world.
It is worth remembering that Coachella was once considered one of the most stylish festivals of all, leaving behind even the Lollapalooza. This time, celebrities showed that wide legs, wide and comfortable jeans, are on the rise. In addition, summer knitted looks, such as those chosen by Isis Valverde and Vanessa Hudgenswere also present at the festival.
Following trends from other musical events, celebrities continued to bet on cropped tops, tops, transparency and monochromatic looks. The fringed, boho-style look, once the hallmarks of Coachella, has been revamped by Alessandra Ambrosio and Lívia Andrade. On the feet, boots and high boots were the darlings.
+ Coachella: check out the looks of the celebrities for the festival in California
Next, check out looks from national and international celebrities and influencers for inspiration: