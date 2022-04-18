Commentator praises Luís Castro and praises Botafogo’s victory under construction: ‘Few will beat Ceará there and score three goals’

ESPN commentator Mário Marra praised coach Luís Castro and greatly appreciated the victory of Botafogo over Ceará by 3-1 this Sunday, at Arena Castelão. For him, few teams will be able to extract points from Vozão in their domains.

– I told him that I really liked his name, I worked on his games and I liked to watch the evolution of Shakhtar’s ball, it was incredible, cool, it was a pleasure to see. He says now that he needs so much to do, that he needs to rank. Yesterday he talked about better occupying the attacking field and allowing the opponent less to play in his defense field. The magnitude of yesterday’s result was incredible, few teams will beat Ceará there, even more with three goals – said Marra, at Sportscenter.

– Botafogo, in the making, with the ideas still being implemented, did it against a team that had high confidence. Botafogo deserved the result. You have to be patient. It wasn’t even about giving up everything last week, nor was it to be euphoric now. But the timing is cool, an indication of what can happen in the season – he added.

Another commentator at the program table, Raphael Prates highlighted Botafogo’s second half against Ceará.

– The victory means a lot, because the first impression of the team (against Corinthians) was not very good. Yesterday in the first half, Ceará was superior, Botafogo had problems with the ball in the area, but in the second half it was another game, Botafogo kept the ball a little longer, started to come out from behind and had good exits to reach the Ceará area – analyzed Prates.