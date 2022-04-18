Concept art reveals over 20 alternate symbols for new movie

Hero logo had several different versions

When the first official image of Batman was released, many fans began to theorize that the bat symbol on the chest of the hero played by Robert Pattinson would actually be the weapon that killed his parents completely disassembled, however, when the film hit theaters. fans could see that it was actually a tactical knife used by the hero.

Now, concept artist Glyn Dillon has shared a series of concept art on his Instagram that shows everything from the hero’s costume to the face of the hero. Bruce Wayne played by Pattinson full of eye shadow. In another art, however, he shared 24 logos different for the hero symbol, which you can check below:

With Robert Pattinson how Bruce Wayne and Zoë Kravitz how Cat Womanthe new movie Batman directed by Matt Reeves features several iconic characters from the Bat mythology, such as Riddler, Carmine Falcone, Penguin and even the joker. The film was highly praised by critics and fans of the hero, in addition to having achieved a great box office in theaters around the world.

In Batman We follow Bruce Wayne’s second year as Gotham’s vigilante, entering an investigation into a series of murders linked to the city’s big corrupt. In addition to Pattinson and Kravtiz, the film still has Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Barry Keoghan.

