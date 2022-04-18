Contraceptives carry risks for females and should be avoided | Health

cookie_studio Contraceptives for bitches and cats are not indicated

Summary The hormonal change caused by these drugs decreases uterine immunity, facilitating diseases such as cancer.

Despite being cheaper than castration surgery, the health risks and long-term expenses are not worth it.

These medicines do not bring any benefit to the health of the animal.

There are drugs that serve to prevent heat and, consequently, unwanted pregnancy in cats and dogs, and they work like those used by humans, generating hormonal changes. These contraceptive methods are readily available, but important issues must be considered before offering them to pets.

These “contraceptives” are found in options for oral use – pills – and injectable, being hormonal compounds that act by inhibiting the animal’s heat, most of them use progestogens in their composition.

These drugs, however, bring several risks to the health of animals. To Canal do Pet, the veterinary doctor Mayra Susenko explains that “the administration of hormones as a way to prevent pregnancy in females inhibits the natural uterine immunity, which facilitates the development of diseases such as pyometra”.

According to Mayra, the vast majority of mammary tumors (“benign” and “malignant”) in dogs and cats are stimulated by sex hormones. “In addition, if used during pregnancy, it can cause the death of the fetus and complications for the cat or dog. Some studies even point to the development of diabetes and problems in the adrenal glands (hypoadrenocorticism)”.

Similar methods for males

There are similar hormonal compounds that cause the loss of sperm quality, until the animals’ testicles stop producing them. However, as the veterinarian points out, research on the subject is still limited and there is not enough knowledge about the side effects that it can cause in the long term, or about the well-being of animals treated in this way.

Since it exists, but is it recommended in any situation?

According to Mayra, there is no common situation in which this type of contraceptive approach can be beneficial for the animal’s health. “Neutering is the best way to avoid unwanted pregnancies in dogs and cats, as well as helping to prevent several diseases related to hormonal stimuli, such as pyometra and cancers in pets”, she says.

Even though the use of these “contraceptive methods” may seem like a good idea at first, especially in cases of tutors who cannot afford to have castration surgery, the consequences are not worth it.

“In addition to directly harming the health of the animal, they bring many harm in the long term – the saving of financial resources does not compensate for the veterinary expenses (with emergency procedures and medications) that they may demand later”, he warns.

The veterinarian also emphasizes that, for these cases, there are social programs often coordinated by the Zoonosis Control

of cities and for veterinary teaching institutions

who perform the castration of animals for free or at cost price, it is important that tutors seek information about these initiatives before risking the health of pets.

