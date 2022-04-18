Corinthians closes the round in the lead of the Brasileiro; check updated table
This Sunday, the second round of the Brasileirão ended. After the end of all the games, good news for the Corinthians player: Timão occupies the leadership of the national competition. Corinthians beat Avai 3-0, last Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. The elastic result was fundamental for the position of the alvinegro club in the table.
The team led by Vítor Pereira won its two matches in the tournament and has 100% success. Besides Corinthians, only Atlético Mineiro has six points in the standings. However, the club from Parque São Jorge has the advantage in goal difference, five against three for the club from Minas Gerais.
In these two rounds, Timão scored six times and has the best attack in the competition along with Red Bull Bragantino. The alvinegro club conceded only one goal in the Brasileirão, as well as Santos and Cuiabá. The best defenses are Atlético Mineiro and Fluminense, which have not yet been leaked.
Corinthians’ next commitment in the national competition will be against Palmeiras, on Saturday, at 7 pm, at Arena Barueri. Before that, Timão has a commitment for the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday, at 21:30, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, in Londrina, Paraná.
Check the Brazilian Championship standings
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Corinthians
|6
|two
|two
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|100
|2nd
|Atlético-MG
|6
|two
|two
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|100
|3rd
|Red Bull Bragantino
|4
|two
|1
|1
|0
|6
|two
|4
|67
|4th
|Flamengo
|4
|two
|1
|1
|0
|4
|two
|two
|67
|5th
|saints
|4
|two
|1
|1
|0
|two
|1
|1
|67
|6th
|Fluminense
|4
|two
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|67
|7th
|Sao Paulo
|3
|two
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|two
|50
|8th
|America-MG
|3
|two
|1
|0
|1
|4
|two
|two
|50
|9th
|coritiba
|3
|two
|1
|0
|1
|4
|two
|two
|50
|10th
|Botafogo
|3
|two
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|50
|11th
|cuiabá
|3
|two
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|50
|12th
|Ceará
|3
|two
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|50
|13th
|International
|3
|two
|1
|0
|1
|two
|3
|-1
|50
|14th
|Hawaii
|3
|two
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-two
|50
|15th
|palm trees
|1
|two
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|17
|16th
|Youth
|1
|two
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|17
|17th
|Goiás
|1
|two
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|17
|18th
|Atlético-GO
|1
|two
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|17
|19th
|Strength
|0
|two
|0
|0
|two
|1
|3
|-two
|0
|20th
|Atletico-PR
|0
|two
|0
|0
|two
|0
|5
|-5
|0
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See the matches of the 2nd round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 04/16/2022
16:30 – Goiás 1 x 1 Palmeiras
19h00 – América-MG 4 x 1 Youth
19h00 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Avaí
21:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 1 Fluminense
Games on 04/17/2022
11h00 – Santos 2 x 1 Coritiba
16:00 – Flamengo 3 x 1 São Paulo
18h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 4 x 0 Atlético-GO
18:00 – Athletico-PR 0 x 1 Atlético-MG
18:00 – International 2 x 1 Fortaleza
19h00 – Ceará 1 x 3 Botafogo
