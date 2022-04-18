Sports

Corinthians closes the round in the lead of the Brasileiro; check updated table

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 1 1 minute read

This Sunday, the second round of the Brasileirão ended. After the end of all the games, good news for the Corinthians player: Timão occupies the leadership of the national competition. Corinthians beat Avai 3-0, last Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. The elastic result was fundamental for the position of the alvinegro club in the table.

The team led by Vítor Pereira won its two matches in the tournament and has 100% success. Besides Corinthians, only Atlético Mineiro has six points in the standings. However, the club from Parque São Jorge has the advantage in goal difference, five against three for the club from Minas Gerais.

In these two rounds, Timão scored six times and has the best attack in the competition along with Red Bull Bragantino. The alvinegro club conceded only one goal in the Brasileirão, as well as Santos and Cuiabá. The best defenses are Atlético Mineiro and Fluminense, which have not yet been leaked.

Corinthians’ next commitment in the national competition will be against Palmeiras, on Saturday, at 7 pm, at Arena Barueri. Before that, Timão has a commitment for the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday, at 21:30, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, in Londrina, Paraná.

Check the Brazilian Championship standings

Brasileirão leaderboard
Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG %
1st Corinthians 6 two two 0 0 6 1 5 100
2nd Atlético-MG 6 two two 0 0 3 0 3 100
3rd Red Bull Bragantino 4 two 1 1 0 6 two 4 67
4th Flamengo 4 two 1 1 0 4 two two 67
5th saints 4 two 1 1 0 two 1 1 67
6th Fluminense 4 two 1 1 0 1 0 1 67
7th Sao Paulo 3 two 1 0 1 5 3 two 50
8th America-MG 3 two 1 0 1 4 two two 50
9th coritiba 3 two 1 0 1 4 two two 50
10th Botafogo 3 two 1 0 1 4 4 0 50
11th cuiabá 3 two 1 0 1 1 1 0 50
12th Ceará 3 two 1 0 1 4 5 -1 50
13th International 3 two 1 0 1 two 3 -1 50
14th Hawaii 3 two 1 0 1 1 3 -two 50
15th palm trees 1 two 0 1 1 3 4 -1 17
16th Youth 1 two 0 1 1 3 6 -3 17
17th Goiás 1 two 0 1 1 1 4 -3 17
18th Atlético-GO 1 two 0 1 1 1 5 -4 17
19th Strength 0 two 0 0 two 1 3 -two 0
20th Atletico-PR 0 two 0 0 two 0 5 -5 0

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See the matches of the 2nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 04/16/2022
16:30 – Goiás 1 x 1 Palmeiras
19h00 – América-MG 4 x 1 Youth
19h00 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Avaí
21:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 1 Fluminense
Games on 04/17/2022
11h00 – Santos 2 x 1 Coritiba
16:00 – Flamengo 3 x 1 São Paulo
18h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 4 x 0 Atlético-GO
18:00 – Athletico-PR 0 x 1 Atlético-MG
18:00 – International 2 x 1 Fortaleza
19h00 – Ceará 1 x 3 Botafogo

See more at: Brazilian Championship.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

CBF sets dates for the first leg of Azuriz, Athletico and Coritiba in the Copa do Brasil | Brazil’s Cup

2 weeks ago

Bragantino vs Palmeiras – Live – Campeonato Paulista

4 weeks ago

Freddy Rincón is in critical condition, says medical report | World

6 days ago

Vacancy in the quarters or fight against the fall? See and simulate the scenarios of Santos in Paulistão | saints

March 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button