Corinthians closes the round in the lead of the Brasileiro; check updated table

This Sunday, the second round of the Brasileirão ended. After the end of all the games, good news for the Corinthians player: Timão occupies the leadership of the national competition. Corinthians beat Avai 3-0, last Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. The elastic result was fundamental for the position of the alvinegro club in the table.

The team led by Vítor Pereira won its two matches in the tournament and has 100% success. Besides Corinthians, only Atlético Mineiro has six points in the standings. However, the club from Parque São Jorge has the advantage in goal difference, five against three for the club from Minas Gerais.

In these two rounds, Timão scored six times and has the best attack in the competition along with Red Bull Bragantino. The alvinegro club conceded only one goal in the Brasileirão, as well as Santos and Cuiabá. The best defenses are Atlético Mineiro and Fluminense, which have not yet been leaked.

Corinthians’ next commitment in the national competition will be against Palmeiras, on Saturday, at 7 pm, at Arena Barueri. Before that, Timão has a commitment for the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday, at 21:30, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, in Londrina, Paraná.

Check the Brazilian Championship standings

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Corinthians 6 two two 0 0 6 1 5 100 2nd Atlético-MG 6 two two 0 0 3 0 3 100 3rd Red Bull Bragantino 4 two 1 1 0 6 two 4 67 4th Flamengo 4 two 1 1 0 4 two two 67 5th saints 4 two 1 1 0 two 1 1 67 6th Fluminense 4 two 1 1 0 1 0 1 67 7th Sao Paulo 3 two 1 0 1 5 3 two 50 8th America-MG 3 two 1 0 1 4 two two 50 9th coritiba 3 two 1 0 1 4 two two 50 10th Botafogo 3 two 1 0 1 4 4 0 50 11th cuiabá 3 two 1 0 1 1 1 0 50 12th Ceará 3 two 1 0 1 4 5 -1 50 13th International 3 two 1 0 1 two 3 -1 50 14th Hawaii 3 two 1 0 1 1 3 -two 50 15th palm trees 1 two 0 1 1 3 4 -1 17 16th Youth 1 two 0 1 1 3 6 -3 17 17th Goiás 1 two 0 1 1 1 4 -3 17 18th Atlético-GO 1 two 0 1 1 1 5 -4 17 19th Strength 0 two 0 0 two 1 3 -two 0 20th Atletico-PR 0 two 0 0 two 0 5 -5 0

See the matches of the 2nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 04/16/2022

16:30 – Goiás 1 x 1 Palmeiras

19h00 – América-MG 4 x 1 Youth

19h00 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Avaí

21:00 – Cuiabá 0 x 1 Fluminense

Games on 04/17/2022

11h00 – Santos 2 x 1 Coritiba

16:00 – Flamengo 3 x 1 São Paulo

18h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 4 x 0 Atlético-GO

18:00 – Athletico-PR 0 x 1 Atlético-MG

18:00 – International 2 x 1 Fortaleza

19h00 – Ceará 1 x 3 Botafogo

