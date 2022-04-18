Corinthians should have news in the starting lineup against Portuguesa, with an eye on Palmeiras and Boca

Corinthians debuts in the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, at Estádio do Café, in Londrina, Paraná. For the duel, coach Vítor Pereira should promote a series of changes in the lineup, with an eye on the next two commitments, against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian, and Boca Juniors, for Libertadores.

The idea of ​​the Portuguese coach and his coaching staff is to prepare the main players of the squad during the week for the games on Saturday and next Tuesday. The group returns to training this Monday after a break on Easter Sunday. Therefore, Vítor Pereira should choose to give opportunities to those who haven’t been playing, even if it means taking risks in front of the Carioca team.

“Let’s change, have no doubt. We will have two high-level games ahead, of very high demand. Even because it gives them (young people) the opportunity to grow, calm down a little, gain maturity in the game, we will give chances to those who are showing to be doing well. We have to take that risk“, he warned, at the press conference after the victory over Avaí, last Saturday, at Neo Química Arena.

The Portuguese did not make it clear which names could win a spot in the starting lineup for Wednesday, but the tendency is to use them by those who have not been gaining as many opportunities, such as Bruno Melo, Xavier and Victor Cantillo – the last two, by the way, were even out of the bench against Avaí.

The changes are not only conditioned to these athletes. The young people, who are being used, can also start the match in Londrina. Names like Piton, Raul Gustavo, Gustavo Mantuan, Roni, Adson and Giovane can paint in Vítor Pereira’s opening 11 against Portuguesa.

In addition to working with this strategy, the coach can also count on the return of two players who were not options against Avaí. the right back Fagner, who was suspended, is released to act; and Gustavo Mosquitowhich was cut due to a strong flu, should not be a problem for Wednesday.

The changes in the lineup are already becoming routine in the work of Vítor Pereira. In the last two games, for example, the coach chose very different starting teams. Against Deportivo Cali, last Wednesday, Timão started with: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Maycon, Renato Augusto and Paulinho; Willian, Gustavo Mantuan and Jô.

This Saturday, against Avaí, seven different players started the duel between the holders: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Joao Victor, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Maycon and Renato Augusto; Adson, Róger Guedes and Júnior Moraes.

The high number of changes should be repeated against the Portuguesa. Asked about this at the press conference, Vítor Pereira replied: “Five or six? Or more. Let’s see…”.

Corinthians and Portuguesa face each other at 21:30, at Estádio do Café, in Londrina, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The carioca team sold the field command. The decisive match, back, takes place at Neo Química Arena, between the 11th and 12th of May – the CBF has not yet confirmed the dates.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 20 Apr,

Wed, 21:30 Portuguesa-RJ vs Corinthians

Broadcast: TV Globo, SporTV and Premiere Brazil’s Cup 23 Apr,

Sat, 19:00 Palmeiras vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 26 Apr,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Boca Juniors

Broadcast: ESPN and SBT Liberators 01 May,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Fortaleza

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 04 May,

Wed, 21:00 Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Conmebol TV Liberators 08 May,

Sun, 18:00 Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian

