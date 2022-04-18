Corinthians Week has its debut in the Copa do Brasil and Drbi in the Brazilian; see schedule

After winning the second victory in the Brazilian Championship and taking the lead in the competition, Corinthians returns to training this Monday to prepare for another important challenge. The team makes its debut in the Copa do Brasil this week.

Timão has two days of preparation to face Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, on Wednesday. The match takes place at 21:30, at Estádio do Café, in Londrina, Paraná. Despite being Corinthians’ debut, the match is valid for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

This is not the only commitment of Vítor Pereira’s team this week. The challenges continue on Saturday, when the squad returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship. For the third round of the competition, Timão faces Palmeiras, at 19h, at Arena Barueri. The Derby has command of the rival.

Finally, also on Saturday, the alvinegra base returns to the field. The Under-17 team faces the Metropolitano, at 11 am, in Campo Limpo. The match is valid for the third round of Paulistão in the category. Earlier, on the same day, at 9 am, Timão’s Sub-15 team also faces Metropolitano’s Sub-15 team for the state.

