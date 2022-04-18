Health

Covid-19: Brazil has 30.2 million cases and 661,900 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has registered 5,337,459 cases of Covid-19 and 661,960 deaths from the disease, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Ministry of Health this Sunday (17). In 24 hours, 2,541 cases of the disease and 22 deaths were recorded.

According to the bulletin, there are 29,227,051 people who have recovered from the disease, representing 96.6% of those infected. There are still 363,607 cases under follow-up.

The bulletin does not provide updated data on cases from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal, Tocantins and Roraima. The number of deaths has not been updated in Mato Grosso do Sul.


São Paulo has the highest number of cases (5,337,459) and deaths (167,847) in the country. The Southeast state is followed, in the number of cases, by Minas Gerais (3,349,647) and Paraná (2,349,647). The lowest number of cases is in Acre (124,354), followed by Roraima (155,366) and Amapá (160,369).

In relation to deaths, Rio Janeiro ranks second (73,128), followed by Minas Gerais (61,113). The states with the lowest number of deaths are Acre (1,996), Amapá (2,128) and Roraima (2,147).

In the last vaccination bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, 409,196,268 doses of vaccines were administered in the country. Of this total, 174,246,402 are first dose, 153,322,278 second dose and 4,823,607 single dose.

The booster shot was given to 72,907,647 people and the second booster shot to 784,641. The additional dose totals 3,111,693.

