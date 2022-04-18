Covid-19: Brazil records 22 deaths and more than 2,500 cases in the last 24 hours

The Panel of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), released this Sunday (17), pointed out that Brazil had 22 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. There were also 2,541 new cases recorded in the same period.

Check the updated numbers in Brazil:

22 deaths in the last 24 hours;

2,541 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours;

661,960 accumulated deaths;

30,252,618 confirmed cases in total;

Moving average of 100 deaths and 14,317 cases in the last 7 days.

Covid-19 in Brazil

After arriving in Brazil in March 2020, the Covid-19 virus spread rapidly. Just over two and a half years after the arrival of the pandemic in the country, the frightening mark of 600,000 deaths was reached.

With moments of high and low in new cases and in the number of deaths, Brazil only had a scenario of improvement in the pandemic after the advance of vaccination. According to data from the Ministry of Health, more than 150 million people are already fully vaccinated.

Read too!

Covid-19: situation in the world

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the Covid-19 virus has infected more than 498 million people worldwide. The milestone is reached more than two years after its emergence in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The number of deaths by Covid-19 in the world has already exceeded 6 million.

