Covid-19: What is the zero-tolerance policy that has been causing revolt in China like?

Facing the most intense moment of new cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, China has been adopting strict policies of lockdown and isolation to try to contain the outbreak and, with that, causing the population to revolt.

With the arrival of the omicron variant, when the country saw the numbers of new cases of the disease jump, the imposition of mandatory quarantines, often in workplaces, bars or with the total isolation of buildings, condominiums and even neighborhoods imposed by the Chinese government. , has led the population to take unprecedented measures in such a controlled country – both subverting Chinese internet censorship to debate and denounce the painting, and simply going to windows to scream in protest.

The screams from inside homes, recorded in videos shared on the internet, are for freedom and help, but also simply for food, often lacking in isolated places.

This is the Covid Zero policy imposed by the current president, Xi Jinping, to control the pandemic, through which any emergence of new cases of the disease becomes a reason for isolation and quarantine. This policy worked until the new variant arrived, but with new cases reaching thousands daily, the measures have proved ineffective and even dangerous – for the health of the population, and for the country’s economy.

The capital Shanghai, with its more than 26 million inhabitants, was put into lockdown with isolated residents in apartments or condominiums, often without any planning for food or basic needs.

shanghai residents mad as hell, can’t take it anymore. china’s zero covid policy getting dangerous. pic.twitter.com/ZwFVXtlKzw — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 10, 2022

On March 26, Shanghai reported 2,600 new cases of Covid-19, a high number by Chinese control standards but considered low by international levels – by comparison, Brazil, on the same day, had more than 10,000. new cases. Covid Zero policy generally works by imposing restrictions and radical lockdowns for short periods and not on the entire population at the same time.

As a result, dozens of cities in the country find themselves partially in isolation: it is estimated that more than 40 million people are currently facing some type of lockdown in China, but the numbers are speculated to be considerably higher.

Anyone who tests positive is placed in quarantine, often isolated in hospitals and specially prepared places – residents were forced to move house so that buildings could be turned into quarantine centres, which helped to exacerbate the uprising, according to reports.

Part of the criticism of the ineffectiveness of Chinese policy is due to the fact that the absolute majority of new cases are asymptomatic or mild, and that 88% of the country’s population is vaccinated.

China is now one of the last countries committed to eradicating Covid, while most nations are looking for safe and functional ways to live with the disease without threatening the population.

According to official information, severe measures have begun to be relaxed in Shanghai and other major economic and population centers in the country: the intention is now to test the entire population of the cities, to confirm the stability and security of the framework and, thus, allow the measures can be relaxed without threatening the situation of containment of the pandemic in China.