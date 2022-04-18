Covid in China: Cities impose more health restrictions – 04/16/2022 – World

Shanghai, China’s financial center under lockdown to contain an outbreak of Covid, recorded this Friday (15) a record number of symptomatic cases of the disease, while other areas of the country tighten sanitary measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. Local analysts predict economic consequences.

In the second largest city in the Asian country, 3,590 symptomatic cases of Covid and another 19,923 asymptomatic infections were reported. Already across the country, about 24,800 new infections were recorded, according to a report by the National Health Commission released this Saturday (16).

In the Zhengzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone, an industrial concentration area that counts with the presence of Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple, among other companies, a 14-day blockade was announced, which can be extended according to the sanitary situation.

Only authorized employees who test negative for Covid will be allowed to leave the economic zone during this period, local officials said on an official account on Chinese messaging app WeChat. Foxconn told Reuters in a statement that it would cooperate with the local government’s decision and that operations at the Zhengzhou unit were, for now, normal.

In northwest China, officials in the city of Xian urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel outside their neighborhoods and encouraged companies to allow employees to work from home or sleep at work sites. A government official clarified that the measure does not constitute a lockdown and that there are no plans to enforce such a policy. Xian’s 13 million people were confined late last year to contain a local outbreak.

Residents of Suzhou, near Shanghai, were also advised to work remotely, and businesses and residential complexes were instructed to avoid unnecessary vehicle entry.

The Covid zero policy adopted by the regime and adapted in recent months to a scheme named by the authorities of “dynamic authorization”, which aims to contain sporadic outbreaks of the disease without confining entire cities, remains described by senior regime officials as the best choice to contain. the virus.

But the restrictions imposed, in addition to witnessing an ebb of domestic support, with a series of demonstrations in the networks against the policies adopted, have caused economic concern. The Consulate General of Japan in Shanghai, for example, sent a letter to the local government asking that the administration be aware of the possible and probable consequences for Japanese companies.

Consul Shuichi Akamatsu acknowledged the city’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, “but with the extension of control measures, the inability to continue with production at normal levels has lasted more than a month,” he added. “The impact on business activities is clearly becoming more severe by the day, there is no room for optimism in the face of current reality.”

Goldman Sachs experts called, in a note, for policy flexibility. “Public policymakers may favor the use of more fiscal measures, such as accelerating the construction of large infrastructure projects and easing monetary policy to boost the economy.”

Local analysts say widespread supply chain disruptions are likely to lead to delays in supply to companies and will have consequences for Chinese economic growth this year.

Experts contacted by the AFP news agency project that the lockdown in Shanghai, for example, tends to reverse the gains of the Chinese economy observed at the beginning of the year. Officials had set a 5.5% increase in the country’s GDP for 2022 — the lowest target in decades. Twelve financial bodies, however, estimate average growth of 5% for the year and 4.3% in the first quarter.

About 86.2% of the Chinese population has completed the first vaccination course, shows the Our World in Data platform. The booster dose was given to more than 49% of the inhabitants.