Covid is no longer the leading cause of death in Brazil

Covid-19 ceased to be the leading cause of death in Brazil in March 2022. The disease had returned to lead the world. ranking in January and February. It rose in January driven by the omicron, the most transmissible variant of the coronavirus. With the cooling of the new wave, it was in 7th position among the diseases that killed the most Brazilians in March.

THE Power 360 compared the actual date of deaths by covid-19 in March 2022 with the average mortality in the same month from 2016 to 2020 of all causes of death in Brazil.

Since the pandemic began, the coronavirus has not been the leading cause of death in 5 months.

Data on deaths by actual date are in the latest epidemiological bulletin (full – 9 MB). Data on causes of death were obtained from 2016 to 2020 from the SIM (Mortality Information System).

In March 2021, when the country was going through the worst phase of the pandemic, deaths from covid shot up and took off from other causes. In the 3rd month of last year, covid killed more than 80,000 people, 8 times what heart ischemia (such as heart attack), typically the biggest cause of mortality in recent years.

In January 2022, ischemic heart diseases, cerebrovascular diseases (such as stroke) and other circulatory diseases appeared after covid-19 in the ranking. They were the leading causes of death in January for the last 5 years.

The same happened in February, a month that also had a very large number of cases and mortalities due to the Ômicron strain.

In March 2022, however, the pandemic cooled down again. Now, covid started to appear in the 7th place of the biggest causes of death in Brazil.

Methodology

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Power 360 publishes reports on the major causes of death in Brazil and the USA. On December 16, the digital newspaper adopted a new methodology.

The grouping of the causes that killed the most in the last 5 years started to follow the latest research criteria Global Burden Disease Study. These are the parameters recommended by the WHO and used by experts around the world to report the major causes of death.

Previous reports considered broader groupings of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) group division. For example, the sum of deaths from all types of cancer was counted as one of the causes of mortality. With the new methodology, there is no such and other groupings, which leads to changes in the ranking.

Covid ranks 6th in the US

Deaths from covid also decreased in the United States and ceased to occupy the position of the largest case of death.

The data follow the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) methodology, with different cause of mortality groupings from those we have in Brazil. Because of this difference, it is not possible to make a perfect comparison between the data of the 2 countries.

Information in this post was published earlier by drive, with exclusivity. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at Power 360. Know more about drive on here and learn how to receive in advance all the main information about power and politics.