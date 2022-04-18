Criticism | Whose luck? (2022) – Lily Collins stars in Netflix’s metaphorical film

The director Charlie McDowell knows how to express his metaphors well in the film who’s luck (Windfall), from Netflix. The trio starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons serves as the basis for this well-constructed thriller.

A stranger (Jason Segel) breaks into a rich man’s country house. But things go awry when the arrogant CEO (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Lily Collins) arrive for a romantic weekend. Now that this assailant has been spotted, things get out of hand.

Characters you can’t trust, an isolated setting where no one can escape, a clumsy criminal type are just some of the film’s highlights.

Whose luck? It’s a film that draws heavily on Hitchcock’s feature films with a modern twist and feel. The film creates a fun plot with hints of nostalgia and suspense. While a likely issue for some, is how the audience gets enough information about the characters. Mainly because they don’t have names, and we only know them as (Nobody, CEO, Wife and Gardener). These are names, and this is part of the film’s great social critique, about how society views these characters. Outside of their names via captions, we received crumbs of information without revealing everything. A lesson in show, not tell, this approach allows the mystery and suspense to continue unhindered.

That said, if you’re a know-it-all viewer, this might frustrate you and might not be the right movie for you.

As for performances, everyone is strong here when they have their time. Jesse Plemons is perfectly despicable, but nuances in his performances keep him from straying into caricature territory. Despite questionable actions from Nobody, Jason Segel infuses his performance with humor and heart. This facilitates a necessary empathy for the character. Initially, there was concern that Lily Collins’ wife would be overshadowed by Plemons and Segel. Both are magnetic on screen, while Collins manages to be the ace in the hole that complements the dynamics of the two co-protagonists, she has the most satisfying arc, with an incredible ending.

Overall Sorte de Quem is a slow and delicious cat-and-mouse game that slowly heats up. McDowell and cinematographer Isiah Donté Lee know how to play with the camera very well and make the film a visual treat, with great close-ups on the luxurious vacation home, and on the characters. The script by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker is tight, increasing the tension, which gradually presents itself as something more voracious than we imagined.