Critics Blame The First Lady Series: ‘A waste of talent’

On paper, the miniseries The First Lady is like that team full of superstars on the way to the championship title. But the end result was nothing but disappointment, because the execution fell far short of expectations, according to evaluations by American critics. the drama, which premieres this Monday (18) on streaming Paramount+, was detonated by the experts. The main negative point pointed out was the “waste of talent”meeting of top actresses within a bad script.

Designed to snag Emmy nominations, The First Lady is an attraction on the American channel Showtime. The purpose of the plot is to narrate the intimacy of three first ladies of the United States throughout history: Eleanor Roosevelt (played by Gillian Anderson), the 1930s; Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), the 1970s; and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), years 2010.

Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly gave the drama a grade of C+, in the limit of reason, for the drama to pass the year scraping by. “The series has good intentions, but delivers a heavy and boring narrative that squanders the talent of the leading actresses.”

Gillian Anderson (left) and Michelle Pfeiffer in The First Lady

Imitation and poverty of text

A common argument among experts was the poorly developed script. The trio of actresses tried to make the most of what was written. This caused serious problems, such as the impression that they were just imitating the real people they played on stage, rather than acting.

To Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter, “the actresses didn’t have much to do”citing the poverty of the text of The First Lady. The idea of ​​imitation also extended to supporting men, such as OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama and Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, according to the journalist.

The imitation was also highlighted by Caroline Framke of Variety: “The script can’t decide which way the scenes should go … so the actors end up falling into a standard parameter and flirting with imitation.”

Another point of criticism was the intertwining of the three stories told, in different decades and periods of society. “Forcing these stories together not only confuses the viewer, but also does a disservice to the whole. [pensando no objetivo da série]“wrote Caroline.

The potential of The First Lady tossed in the trash was noticed by Judy Berman of Time magazine. She did not fail to point out that “the series made a blunder casting error, a wasted opportunity”. As a positive highlight, she cast Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, “the only protagonist who does something other than imitation.”

Kelly Lawler of USA Today reflected all these sentiments about The First Lady, giving two and a half stars (out of five) to the series. The journalist recorded that the plot “It would be better to focus on one First Lady at a time, as the intertwined stories compete for our attention.”

Michelle Pfeiffer was singled out by her as “the real star of the series, elevating acting and evading imitation”. Kelly summed up The First Lady accurately, at the conclusion of her review:

“The First Lady seems destined to go down in history as a good series that got lost in many narratives, which prevented it from becoming a great series. There are many cooks in the kitchen. Or rather, there are many First Ladies in the White House [a sede do governo americano e moradia da família presidencial]”. ⬩