Cruzeiro announces Leonardo Pais, whose name is already published in the BID, from CBF

photo: Publicity/Cruise Leonardo Pais was announced as a reinforcement of Cruzeiro this Monday (18) After Henrique Luvannor, Cruzeiro announced, also this Monday (18), the signing of midfielder Leonardo Pais, 27 years old. He was last at Montevideo Wanderers, in Uruguay, his country of origin.

The player’s name has also appeared in the Daily Newsletter (BID), of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). In this way, the Uruguayan gains legal conditions to debut next Saturday (23), when Cruzeiro faces Tombense, at 7 pm, for the 3rd round of Serie B.

Pais is considered a midfielder who plays both in the center and on the right wing. In the 2022 season, he scored two goals and provided an assist for Montevideo Wanderers.

Leonardo worked with coach Paulo Pezzolano at Liverpool Montevideo in 2019. He also worked with Jurez, from Mexico, Torque and Defensor, both from Uruguay.

At Defensor, Pais was Arrascaeta’s colleague and participated in the 2-0 victory over Cruzeiro, in 2014, in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. At the time, he replaced Felipe Gedoz, author of the two goals of the match.

With the officialization of Luvannor and Pais, only the announcement of forward Rafael Silva for Cruzeiro is pending. So far, in addition to the three, the club has already signed goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita, defender Z Ivaldo, midfielder Neto Moura and forwards Rodolfo and Jaj.