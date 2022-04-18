Cruzeiro lists reinforcements to face Remo in the Copa do Brasil

Cruzeiro has defender Z Ivaldo and striker Jaj as the main news on the trip to Belm, in Par, to face Remo in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The teams measure forces this Tuesday, at 21:30, at the Baeno stadium.

Z Ivaldo and Jaj were loaned to Raposa by Athletico-PR until December. They had their names registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter on Tuesday (12). Another member of the delegation is goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita, a former Guarani member.

Athletes from Hurricane can start among the holders, since the celestial team does not have defender Eduardo Brock, suspended, and center forward Edu – top scorer in 2022, with 11 goals -, who suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh.

Another absence is Neto Moura, unable to defend Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil because he has already played for Mirassol. The midfielder participated in the 1-0 victory over Brusque, in the second round of Serie B.

Paulo Pezzolano had already lost midfielder Fernando Canesin, with an injury to his knee flexor muscles, and striker Vitor Roque, sold to Athletico-PR for R$ 24 million (indemnity clause value).