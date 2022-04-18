Sports

Cruzeiro lists reinforcements to face Remo in the Copa do Brasil

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

T
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Coach Paulo Pezzolano called in reinforcements for the game against Remo

Cruzeiro has defender Z Ivaldo and striker Jaj as the main news on the trip to Belm, in Par, to face Remo in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The teams measure forces this Tuesday, at 21:30, at the Baeno stadium.

Z Ivaldo and Jaj were loaned to Raposa by Athletico-PR until December. They had their names registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter on Tuesday (12). Another member of the delegation is goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita, a former Guarani member.

Athletes from Hurricane can start among the holders, since the celestial team does not have defender Eduardo Brock, suspended, and center forward Edu – top scorer in 2022, with 11 goals -, who suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh.

Another absence is Neto Moura, unable to defend Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil because he has already played for Mirassol. The midfielder participated in the 1-0 victory over Brusque, in the second round of Serie B.

Paulo Pezzolano had already lost midfielder Fernando Canesin, with an injury to his knee flexor muscles, and striker Vitor Roque, sold to Athletico-PR for R$ 24 million (indemnity clause value).

On the other hand, the Uruguayan coach once again counts on midfielder Joo Paulo, who has spent the last few days working on muscle strengthening.

A possible formation of Cruzeiro will have Rafael Cabral; Rmulo, Oliveira, Z Ivaldo (Wagner Leonardo) and Rafael Santos; Willian Oliveira, Miticov and Joo Paulo; Waguininho (Jaj), Vitor Leque (Daniel) and Rodolfo.

Cruise related

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Right-backs: Rmulo and Geovane

Left-backs: Rafael Santos and Matheus Bidu

Defenders: Oliveira, Wagner Leonardo and Z Ivaldo

steering wheels: Adriano, Miticov, Pedro Castro and Willian Oliveira

Socks: Daniel and João Paulo

Attackers: Jaj, Jhosefer, Marcelinho, Rodolfo, Vitor Leque and Waguininho

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Grêmio loses to Mirassol with one more and is embarrassing in the 1st phase of the Copa do Brasil

March 2, 2022

Referee reports threat from Água Santa player to Luciano: ‘I’ll get him’ – 01/03/2022

March 2, 2022

City reaches agreement with Haaland and will pay BRL 3 million per week

14 hours ago

Without medals, Belgium concedes a goal in the end and draws with Ireland in a friendly in Dublin | international football

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button