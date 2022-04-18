Cruzeiro: Ronaldo comments on sponsor’s desire for ‘reinforcement to stop airport’ – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro







Pedro Lourenço is the master sponsor of Cruzeiro with Supermercados BH



The Cruzeiro fan has been on social media in recent weeks talking about the possibility of hiring a “great player” by the celestial club. The desire of the Cruzeirense arose after a possible interest from sponsor Pedro Lourenço, from Supermercados BH, in bringing an impacting contract to Toca II.

On Monday night (18), Ronaldo Fenômeno revealed details of a conversation he had with the businessman a few days ago. In that chat, “Pedrinho BH”, according to the former striker, showed his desire to hire a great player for the club.

“The last time we spoke he promised a player to stop the airport. That was his idea. Let’s see if we can get that player soon,” said Phenomenon on his Twitch channel.

Pedro Lourenço is, with his company (Supermercados BH), master sponsor of Cruzeiro. He made several financial contributions that helped Cruzeiro in recent years, a very difficult period in the club’s history.

Asked by a fan how was the relationship with Pedro Lourenço, Ronaldo went straight: “Great relationship with Pedrinho BH. He was very important before my arrival. He was very important. He made some contributions, loans to the club. Cruzeiro in love. He’s always ready”, he said.

