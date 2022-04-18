Cruzeiro’s salary increase proposal for Vitor Roque is exposed and the board promises to charge a fine up to 4x greater

‘Cria da Toca’, Vitor Roque scored seven goals in 11 games played by Cruzeiro this early season before moving to Athletico-PR, which took advantage of the R$24 million fine to sign the young athlete. However, the parties involved in the deal did not reach a consensus on the contract of the former Raposa player. This Sunday (17), the portal ‘GE’ released information about a proposal for a salary increase from the celestial board for the striker.

After having access to part of the document proposed by Cruzeiro to the young player’s staff, the portal exposed that the board offered a new agreement that would be valid until May 23, 2025, with the proposal to increase Vitor Roque’s salary by R$12 thousand to R$50 thousand monthly starting this month. As the indemnity clause in Brazilian football is based on the athlete’s salary multiplied by 2,000, the value of the striker’s fine would be R$100 million, an amount 4x greater than the previous one.

Raposa’s proposal also provided for the first increase from January 2024, when Vitor Roque, who will be 18 years old, would receive R$80,000. The last increase in the celestial board would take place in January of the following year, when the striker would receive R$110,000 per month. That is, Cruzeiro proposed an increase of 120% in relation to the amount that was offered for the young player to receive from April 2022.

It is worth remembering that both Vitor Roque’s manager, André Cury, and the director of celestial football, Pedro Martins, confirmed the exchange of the contractual draft of the agreement that provided for a salary increase and, consequently, the termination fine. However, the striker’s manager was interested in only one amendment to the contract that was in effect to negotiate a renewal at the end of this year, when his athlete would have more shooting in professional football.

Negotiations between Cruzeiro and Vitor Roque were finalized last Sunday (10), when the player’s staff sent an email informing people of the celestial club about the unilateral termination. Also according to ‘GE’, the board feels safe to charge, in court, a greater fine to be paid by Athletico-PR, since Raposa filed, on the same Sunday (10), the proposal for a new contract at FMF, this being one of the legal arguments explained by Pedro Martins.