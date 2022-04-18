CSA faces America for the Copa do Brasil with ‘legio’ of ex-Galo and Cruzeiro

photo: Augusto Oliveira/CSA Former Cruiser, Mozart has been CSA coach since last season America’s opponent in the Copa do Brasil, CSA has several players who have played for Atltico or Cruzeiro, in addition to the coach Mozart himself, who commanded Raposa in 2021. In all, there are seven athletes who have played for Coelho’s rivals in Minas Gerais.

Revealed in the base categories of Atltico, defender Werley and striker Marco Tlio are holders of the Alagoas team. Other ex-Galo players are goalkeeper Jean, on loan from Alvinegro until the end of the season, and striker Clayton.

The former Cruzeiro players are left-back Diego Renan and forwards Sass and Felipe Augusto. Of these, only the last one must enter the field against the Rabbit. In addition to Raposa, he defended America in 2020.

Mozart is responsible for leading the “legion” of former Atletico and Cruzeiro players. The coach himself played for Cruzeiro last season: he directed the celestial team in 12 Serie B games of the Brazilian Championship, obtaining only two victories.

Shortly after leaving Raposa, Mozart was hired by CSA and almost won access to Serie A. The team was in fifth place, with 62 points, two less than fourth-placed Ava.

Current season performance

Under Mozart’s command, the CSA kept 12 players from last season and hired 24 players in 2022. With the revamped group, the team had 13 wins, seven draws and three defeats in 23 matches this year. There were 43 goals scored and 12 conceded.

In the Alagoas Championship, Azulo was in third place after being eliminated in the penalties for CRB. In the Northeast Cup, the team reached the quarterfinals, when it was defeated by Sport, also on penalties.

The Brazilian’s Serie B debut took place on Saturday (16), against Ituano. The match was tied 0-0 at the Estádio Municipal Doutor Noveli Jnior, in Ituano.

CSA will host America this Tuesday, at 7 pm, at the Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei, in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.