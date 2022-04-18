Cssio closes issue about threats and highlights focus on doing the best for Corinthians

Goalkeeper Cássio spoke again about the threats he received recently. After the 3-0 victory against Avaí, a game in which he played well with his feet and made important saves, the player took advantage of the space in the mixed zone to end the matter.

“This matter for me is a closed matter. I would like to thank the São Paulo Police, all the agencies, Doctor Sales, Doctor Nico, among other people who helped me at that moment, it is a situation that I do not wish on anyone, no one deserves to go through what I went through. They are people and we can see, the world has happened so many things and we don’t see age. For me it’s a matter that is in the past, it’s not going to happen overnight and we’ll forget it, because that can’t happen, it’s not with Cássio, it’s with any player, anyone, you too, it can’t happen with nobody,” said the goalkeeper.

Cássio did not want to talk about having thought about leaving the club after this situation, but he highlighted his love for the club and the desire he has to do more with the white shirt, which he has been wearing since 2012.

“I play for Corinthians, I have to do my best for Corinthians, I’m a very concentrated guy and focused on doing my best to help Corinthians win, be victorious, something I’ve always tried to do since I got here”, he concluded.

The goalkeeper was praised by Vítor Pereira at the press conference. For the coach, Cassio played a spectacular game and is the owner of the position. Thus, it is very likely that he will be on the field in the next match, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, on Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil.

