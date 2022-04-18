“Curses me and sends me to Bahia”; Vampeta wastes no time and ‘takes a wave’ by belittling Flamengo

After a moment considered tense backstage, the Flamengo, little by little, has been able to recover the good phase and find itself with convincing victories, which give hope to the fans. After passing through Talleres-ARG in the Copa Libertadores da América, maintaining 100% of success, the team led by Paulo Sousa “dispatched” São Paulo for the Brasileirão.

With great performances by Arrascaeta and João Gomes, Mais Querido made it 3-1 at Maracanã and is breathing calmer air. The intention is to keep the good phase, to give confidence to the coaching staff and, especially, to get back together with the titles, since he has been collecting disappointments in the finals recently. When analyzing the 3 points against the Paulistas, Vampeta created controversy.

Even with this notorious evolution of Rubro-Negro in recent games, knowing that they will play in 3 competitions, the former player made it very clear that he believes that the season will only reserve frustrations, nailing more vices in the coming months. In addition, he “summoned” Flamengo fans for the debate, indicating that he would accept until he was cursed.

“Another year of vice! It’s vice of everything! He was once vice-president of Carioca… Where are the flamenguistas to debate with me? He curses me and sends me to Bahia. It has Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brazilian. Eight vice titles! You will win nothing. There are three competitions”, said in the program Canelada da Jovem Pan. After this position that generated repercussion, Nilson César issued a contrary opinion:

“The players were really soft. They were used to taking down the coach and wanted to take down the Portuguese too (…) Flamengo doesn’t end the year without an important title, it wins an important title. Because of the squad it has, Flamengo will fight for the Brazilian title”evaluated the narrator, who believes in the good performance.