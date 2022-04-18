Daniel do Nascimento breaks record and becomes the best non-African in marathon history

Daniel do Nascimentoalso known as Danielzinhoentered the history of athletics Brazilian this Sunday, 17th. Disputing the Seoul Marathon, in South Korea, the 23-year-old athlete finished the 42km race in 2h04min51sexceeding the 2h06min05s of Ronaldo da Costain 1998, in Berlin, Germany.

The Brazilian was third in the race in South Korea, eight seconds behind Mosinet Geremew, from Ethiopia, who won the marathon, setting a new race record — 2:04:43. The also Ethiopian Herpasa Negasa was in second place, with 2h04min49s.

With the result in Seoul, Danielzinho had the best time of a non-African-born athlete in the marathon. The feat is even more surprising if we take into account that this was only the fourth race of the young man from Paraguaçu Paulista in the distance.

“It was a gala performance, by an experienced marathon runner. Our focus is the evolution of his personal brand until the Paris Games, in 2024”, commented the coach Jorge Luiz da Silva. “He was really celebrating the result and the records. He was extremely happy. For health reasons, still due to the pandemic, he had to return soon to Kenya, where he lives and trains. Now it’s time to celebrate this historic milestone for Brazil, rest a little and make a new plan”, he added.

Daniel crossed the 10km mark with 29min20s; the 15 km with 43min58s; the 20 km with 58min44s and the 30km with 1h27min54s. At kilometer 35, the Ethiopians started to open up distance from the Brazilian, who reacted and touched his opponents in the final stretch.

With expressive results in the basic categories, Daniel is writing his name among the highlights of Brazilian athletics. He had already placed second in the traditional São Silvestre race, on December 31st.

Recovered from a foot injury, Danielzinho emerges as a medal hope for Brazil at the Paris Olympics. He should return to the tracks for the Oregon World Championship, in the United States, between the 15th and 24th of July.