David Luiz sends support to Matheus França: ‘We will be with you’

A setback will interrupt the likely sequence that Matheus França would receive with the Flamengo professional shirt. Last Sunday, the jewel, triggered in the second half against São Paulo, at Maracanã, ended up suffering a fracture in the fibula of the right ankle, in a duel valid for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. David Luiz sent a message of support to the promising midfielder revealed at Ninho do Urubu.

“We will be with you, golden boy. A lot of strength, you will come back even better!”, posted the experienced defender on his Instagram profile.

Matheus França entered the match in the 31st minute of the second half and, at the end of the duel, shared a ball with Jandrei, goalkeeper São Paulo. The boy had been playing right in the middle and being participatory. In time: the move that caused the injury was interpreted as a foul by the archer.

Created from Flamengo’s base, Matheus França is one of the most promising talents at the club. At 18, he was integrated into the main squad in January, after the arrival of Paulo Sousa, and had been receiving chances from the coach in the main team (the game against São Paulo was the young man’s fifth this season) and, at times, defending the under 20 of Rubro-Negro.

With stints in Brazil’s youth teams, the midfielder has a contract with the club until 2027 and a release clause of 100 million euros – a record in Fla’s history. He will have to undergo surgery.