Deadline for submission of documentation for the selection of Health ends tomorrow

Required documentation can be delivered to Sesau’s headquarters. Four hundred and twenty-six professionals were summoned for this occasion.

The State Department of Health (Sesau) extended to Tuesday (19) the deadline for nurses and nursing technicians approved in the selective folder to deliver the required documentation. Delivery can be made at Sesau’s headquarters (180 Madrid street, Aeroporto district), in the morning.

According to the General Coordination of Work Management and Health Education, there are 426 professionals summoned, of which 137 are nurses, 10 are PwD nurses (Persons with Disabilities), 255 Nursing technicians and 24 PwD Nursing technicians.

The ordinance summoning those approved in the selection of Health is available on the Sesau website.

The successful candidate must submit the following documents:

  • RG or Work Card;

  • CPF;

  • Copy of PIS or PASEP;

  • Up-to-date proof of residency;

  • Federal Civil and Criminal Clearance Certificate;

  • State Civil and Criminal Clearance Certificate;

  • Declaration of Assets and Values ​​(IRPF 2021);

  • Declarations of regularity and not crimes with the Electoral Justice;

  • Graduation diploma in the area of ​​activity or certificate of completion (accompanied by school transcript, certificate or declaration of completion of High School or Technical High School);

  • Declaration that does not respond to PAD (Administrative Disciplinary Process) and/or Inquiry;

  • Bank certificate from Banco do Brasil;

  • Registration with the Professional Registration Board (with due proof of regularity); Self-Declaration of Physical Fitness and Mental Health;

  • Proof of e-Social registration qualification;

  • Copy of proof of contractual termination or exoneration (for candidates with double employment) and other related documents of Human Resources Control.

