‘Death on the Nile’ debuts THIS MONTH on Star+; Check out the new teaser!

The Suspense’death on the nile‘, sequence of ‘Murder on the Orient Express‘, arrives the next day april 20 at the Star+ and, to promote the title, the streaming released a new official teaser featuring the main characters.

In addition to the return of Kenneth Branagh like Detective Poirot, Tom Bateman back as Bouc.

While on vacation in Egypt, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress, a crime that took place aboard a vessel on the Nile. One crime, many suspects. A stunning, luxurious look with a lot of mystery that arouses curiosity. You’ve never seen a crime like this.

gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and letitia Wright complete the list.

Michael Greenwho was responsible for adapting ‘Express in the East’returns as screenwriter.

‘death on the nile‘ was published in 1937, just three years after ‘Murder on the Orient Express‘.

the work of Agatha Christie was even taken to theaters in 1978, but failed at the box office, earning mere $14 million. The film, however, won an Oscar for Best Costume Design.