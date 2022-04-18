Business

Did you see this one? Soy billionaire is Brazil's richest woman

Lucia Borges Maggi, founder of Amaggi, and mother of former Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi is now the richest woman in the country, with an estimated fortune of US$ 6.9 billion. The content stood out as the most read of the week in agriculture.

Check out the Top 5 in Agriculture:

5 – Corn bag price almost doubles in two years

sacks of corn grain

Photo: Ascom/ Seagri

In recent weeks, the average price of a bag of corn has been R$99.69 – a value not seen since May 2021 and almost double the price recorded two years ago. Check the price trend for the coming months.

4 – Soybean producer reaches 109 bags per hectare and gives management tips

soybean seed

Photo: Government of Rondônia

In a rural property in Goiás, rural producer and agronomist Charles Peeters reached an average production of 84 bags per hectare in this harvest, ten more than in the previous cycle. According to him, the investment in machinery was one of the tools that helped to obtain the result. Check all tips.

3 – Banco do Brasil launches a credit solution for rural producers and truck drivers

rural credit

photo: pixbay

Truck drivers and rural producers will have access to new lines of credit from Banco do Brasil (BB) with reduced interest rates. Among the novelties are a freight advance line for truck drivers and the issuance of the first Rural Product Certificate (CPR-Preservation), which aims to remunerate rural producers who preserve the environment. know more.

2 – Wild boar and wild pig attacks destroy corn crops in MT

wild boar standing in the middle of a dirt road

Photo: Secretary of Agriculture of RS

Wild boar, wild boar and similar animals are devouring corn crops and causing immense damage to farmers in Mato Grosso. In some regions, losses have already reached millionaire figures. Check out the report from the producers in the report.

1 – Blairo Maggi’s mother is the richest woman in Brazil, points out Forbes

magi

Lucia Maggi. Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

The richest woman in Brazil has a direct relationship with agribusiness. Lucia Borges Maggi, founder of Amaggi, is the richest woman in Brazil. According to the latest Forbes ranking, Lucia has an estimated fortune of US$ 6.9 billion (approximately R$ 30 billion). See the details in the article.

