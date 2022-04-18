Disfigured, Paraná Clube starts a draw from the West in the debut of Series D | Brazilian series d

Tricolor entered the field with the reinforcement of two base athletes in the starting lineup: midfielder Miranda, 20 years old, and attacking midfielder Guilherme Marques, 19. The team was led by performance analyst Douglas Leite, since coach Omar Feitosa also did not register. The coach remained on the bench, as he is also a physical trainer.

To complete the delegation, athletes who were still in the transition process were calledstill being closely monitored by the medical department: Gabriel Correia, Mikael, Ueslei Brito and Everton Brito burned stages of recovery and were triggered for departure.

Paraná went to the field with Lucas Wingert; André Krobel, Rodolfo Mol and Léo Pettenon; Vinícius Kiss, Miranda and Gui Nascimento (Everton Brito); Castanha (Guilherme Marques), Pablo Thomaz (Ueslei Brito) and Iacovelli.

Despite having less possession of the ball in the first half, the Paranista team created the best chances, betting on the counterattack, but wasted in the finalizations. The team positioned itself with a solid defense, which did not give space to the opponent.

In the second half, Paraná’s difficulties passed through dead balls. Still, Tricolor could have started from zero: at 17, Pablo Thomaz kicked in the corner, the ball deflected and went out, and, at 26, Castanha kicked, and on the rebound Iacovelli kicked in place. The West goalkeeper, Alê (who came on in the second half, after the holder felt his shoulder), did a miracle and saved the goal.

Paraná still needed to hold the tie at the end of the match, as the hosts grew in the game and looked for the attack, but managed to leave Barueri with a point.

