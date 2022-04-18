Doctor Strange 2 | Darkhold will be of great importance in the movie

In an interview with The Phase Zero podcast, Russell Bobbitt, responsible for accessories placed in WandaVisionrevealed that the introduction of the book darkhold It was an idea from the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As such, it is quite likely that the object will be of much greater importance during the events of Stephen Strange’s new film.

“The Darkhold book came from the Doctor Strange support team in the Multiverse of Madness. As we assess this, we ask ‘Where is the most screen time for the Darkhold?’. So yes, we collaborate. We did it together. In fact, they made it for me, sent it to me, I used it and returned it to them.”

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Universe unlocks the Multiverse and takes it much further. Prepare for a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who will be aided by allies new and old as he traverses dangerous alternate realities to confront a new enemy.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has direction of Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and hits theaters on May 5.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams return in the main cast, while Xochitl Gomez will make his debut as América Chavez.