Doctor Strange 2 is completely finished and earns its indicative rating

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since its announcement during San Diego Comic Con in 2019, was already treated as the first horror movie in the MCU, or with horror elements, something that Marvel itself never understood.

READ TOO!

The film’s former director, Scott Derrickson, left production on the film after (according to rumors) Marvel didn’t want to make the film as horror as he wanted it to be. Sam Raimi has taken over and the movie seems to have its core horror elements, but nothing too great.

Still in his announcement, in 2019, the president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, had already said that the film would be a horror but that it would maintain its indicative rating at “PG-13”, in the United States.

Ready movie and indicative rating

And now, the IMDb website has listed the film as officially finished, just waiting for its release in theaters, in addition to confirming its rating for over 14s (including in Brazil, as you can check on this official Disney website).

The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen and directed by Sam Raimi, will hit theaters on May 5th and ticket sales are now open.

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!