Doctor Strange 2 | Sam Raimi Admits Surprise About Returning to Marvel

Sam Raimi admitted in an interview with AMC Theaters that he was surprised to be asked to direct ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘.

At the time of the original trilogy of ‘Spider man‘, the Sorcerer Supreme did not appear in the first tier of heroes to receive film adaptations.

‎”Doctor Strange was a second- or third-tier character for Marvel. Obviously, their big popular names were Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Avengers, Captain America, Thor… So, I never imagined they would make a Doctor Strange movie. It seemed far from possible.‎”

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Universe unlocks the Multiverse and takes it much further. Prepare for a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who will be aided by allies new and old as he traverses dangerous alternate realities to confront a new enemy.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and hits theaters on May 5.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams return in the main cast, while Xochitl Gomez will make his debut as América Chavez.

