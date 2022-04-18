Doja Cat announced as JBL’s new global ambassador

The secret has been revealed! JBL announces its latest addition to the team of global brand ambassadors, teaming up for a collaborative partnership with international superstar Doja Cat. The singer, who won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo, echoed the news on social media after drawing attention on the red carpet. Her exclusive, personalized Lucite bag with a JBL Clip 4 changed the conversation from “what are you wearing?” to “what are you listening to?”

The answer was loud and clear: JBL and Doja are teaming up in style. Music lovers everywhere no longer have to wonder what happens when the best in sound meets the best in music. Special performances and unexpected moments throughout the campaign will give fans front-row seats to unfiltered experiences that will leave them wanting more.

“I am excited to be working with JBL. From the very beginning of the partnership, they have made it clear that they are here to support me and my ideas about their products. This is easy, as I really love the branded speakers and take them with me wherever I go. I would wear clothes made from JBL speakers if I could,” said Doja Cat. “I can’t wait for the public to see all the cool stuff we’re doing, including something coming very soon for my biggest fans.”

Doja is the latest superstar to strike a deal with JBL, joining a roster of iconic ambassadors like Bebe Rexha, DJ Martin Garrix and basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo. There will be a variety of activations with JBL and Doja Cat throughout the partnership, including the singer being the face of the 2022 “Dare To” campaign, highlighting JBL products and encouraging consumers to be more authentic. Doja’s superfans will have opportunities like never before, through unexpected moments leading up to the star’s lead performance at the explosive comeback of JBL Fest in September in Las Vegas.

The rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer launched her online career at a young age and became an internet phenomenon after the release of her single “Mooo!” in 2018. In January, Doja was named the Female Rapper of the Year at the XXL Awards. 2022, and earlier this month, Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music event recognized her with the Powerhouse Award. Doja still holds a Guinness World Record for being part of the first female rap duo to reach No. 1 on the US Singles Chart with “Say So”. Outside of her music, Doja’s bold personality and eccentric humor have allowed her to create a deep and meaningful connection with her fans through social media. With interests ranging from fashion, culture and gaming, millions of people around the world can relate to her on a personal level.

“Doja Cat is as authentic as possible. She is an adept musician and incredible performer, with a strong visual presence that is hard to find,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “She has the unique gift of connecting with fans in a variety of places around the world and audiences, especially Gen Z, which makes her perfect for JBL. We are very excited to join forces with her to bring together fans from a wide variety of backgrounds, encouraging everyone to exercise their individuality through personal expression in unexpected ways.”

11-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Doja Cat first uploaded to Soundcloud in 2013, aged just 16. Growing up on the outskirts of Los Angeles, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a child, listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake and more. Soon, she went from being obsessed with Catwoman (the Halle Berry version) to producing content on YouTube. As a rising talent, she taught herself the logic of how to compose on a midi controller. Signed to Kemosabe/RCA in 2014, she released her EP “Purrr!” and followed up with her debut album Amala in spring 2018, but it was her August 2018 release of “Mooo!” that propelled it into the mainstream, earning critical acclaim.

Doja Cat released her second album Hot Pink in November 2019 to massive critical acclaim. The album was a platinum success with over 14.5 billion streams worldwide. Hot Pink presents “Juicy”, which reached number one at radio; “Say So,” her #1 GRAMMY-nominated hit; and “Streets”, the viral sensation that made the soundtrack to the ‘Silhouette Challenge’ one of the biggest trends on TikTok to date. The success of “Say So”, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA, being streamed over 6.7 billion times, propelled Doja to global stardom. She took home the Best New Artist award at the MTV Video Music Awards, the MTV Europe Music Awards, the American Music Awards, the iHeart Radio Awards and the People’s Choice Awards.

Doja’s creativity and charisma as an artist have been praised several times. She has delivered unique and impressive performances on nearly every major stage at the awards show, including the GRAMMY Awards, the AMAs, the Billboard Awards, the iHeart Radio Awards, and the MTV VMAs and EMAs. Her last tour sold out in 10 minutes and she played several festivals – including Rap Caviar Live Miami, Posty Fest, Day n Vegas and Rolling Loud LA.

Doja Cat’s GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her was released in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Albums Chart, No. R&B/Hip-Hop from Billboard, marking Doja Cat’s definitive success with the biggest and biggest debut of her career to date. Spanning a variety of genres, Planet Her also generated the most Spotify streams on day one for an album by a female rapper, was the best pop album upon release, according to MRC data, and marks the biggest debut for a female rapper. a female rapper and the top female R&B debut of 2021. GRAMMY-nominated “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, the lead single from Planet Her, was certified platinum by the RIAA and reached number one on the Top 40 and Rhythm radio, with over 2.8 billion streams worldwide. Doja Cat recently became the first rapper to have 3 songs in the Top 10 of Top 40 radio stations. Among others, Doja has received 5 AMAs, 3 MTV VMAs, 3 BMI Awards, 2 MTV EMAs, 1 Billboard Music Award and 1 NAACP Image Award, as well as numerous nominations, including 11 GRAMMY Awards.

JBL creates the incredible sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend getaways, JBL elevates listeners' experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unparalleled professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL has skillfully combined a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the world.

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and develops connectivity products and solutions worldwide for the automotive industry, consumers and businesses, including connected vehicle systems, audiovisual products, as well as business automation and IoT (Internet of Stuff). With leading brands such as AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and venues around the world.