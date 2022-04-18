“É Luva do Cruzeiro”: registered at the IDB, striker Luvannor is announced as a reinforcement; watch | cruise

The announcement was made by Cruzeiro just minutes after Luvannor’s registration with the club was published in the CBF’s Daily News Bulletin. Without playing since January 15, the striker will need a little more time to be fully available to Paulo Pezzolano.

Luvannor is yet another booster for Fox’s attack. Sector lacking spare parts, now has more options for Paulo Pezzolano. In addition to Luvannor, Leonardo Pais and Rafael Silva, who were also without a club, are awaiting regularization. The striker Jajá is a striker who arrives for the rest of the season. He was regularized and traveled with the squad for the duel with Remo, this Tuesday, for the Copa do Brasil.

The player is 31 years old, was free on the market and arrives after analysis by Cruzeiro’s market analysis department. The technical committee, of course, approved the hiring.

Luvannor is Brazilian, but he made a career abroad and last played for Al Taawon, in Saudi Arabia. He was out of contract when he signed for Cruzeiro. For this reason, he was able to be registered with the IDB after the transfer window closed on the 12th.

