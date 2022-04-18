Elisabeth Moss vents about losing role in Attack of the Dogs and denies fight with director

Elisabeth Moss opened up about losing a role in the acclaimed film Attack of the Dogs (The Power of the Dog) directed by Jane Campion.

In a recent interview with empireMoss didn’t reveal a specific reason why she didn’t appear in the film, she just stated that she really wished she “could have done it”.

She clarified that there is no problem between her and Campion, saying that “sometimes these things just don’t work” and that it’s “nobody’s fault”.

“It’s hard because I really wanted to do it and Jane and I talked about it for a few years. But she and I have been very kind to each other in this process, knowing that sometimes these things just don’t work out, and it’s no one’s fault.”

Although Moss stated that he was happy to Kirsten Dunst having taken on the role, she made it clear that she would certainly jump at the chance to work with Campion again.

“I was actually really happy that Kirsten was doing this because I respect her so much as an actress. I think if that role had gone to someone I didn’t love, I don’t think I would have liked it. And obviously it’s a beautiful film. In the end, I’m glad it turned out the way it did, but I’d say my only desperate desire is to work with Jane again. I told her several times, ‘Just say the word. Let me know what country I’ll be in and I’ll be there’”.

Originally Elisabeth Moss was in talks to star in the film instead of Kirsten Dunst. Moss previously worked with Campion on the television series top of the lakewhich ran for two seasons between 2013 and 2017.

The series tells the story of a detective on the trail of a missing twelve-year-old girl in New Zealand. After completion of top of the lakeMoss would star Attack of the Dogs. However, the conversation did not advance.

Attack of the Dogs tells the story of farmer Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), who torments his brother’s new wife and child until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

The film received critical acclaim, as well as being nominated for twelve Academy Awards. Oscarfor which Campion took home the Best Director award.

