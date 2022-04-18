End of Covid-19 emergency must wait longer, experts analyze

This Sunday, the 17th, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) of Covid-19, enacted since February 2020. In the coming days, the ministry should edit an act regulating the decision, annulling the ordinance that supported measures to combat the disease in the country. Experts believe that the decision should wait longer to be enacted.

In an interview with THE PEOPLEthis Monday, 18, the president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Nésio Fernandes, said that the end of the emergency period is an achievement, but that this decision needs a transition period of 90 days.

“The end of the state of emergency in the assessment of Conass and Conasems must take place within a minimum period of 90 days, during which time we would monitor and assess the scenario of the behavior of the consolidated downward trend of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” said Nésio. .

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject









According to the epidemiologist and vice president of the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco), Lígia Kerr, it is not the time to open the guard, as many countries are still in an emergency situation and many people have not yet been vaccinated and can spread new ones. variants.

“We still don’t know how the virus will behave, we are seeing that every time it spreads en masse, it produces variants. I think this situation that several countries have chosen is too hasty. We should be a little more careful to stop the virus,” he warns.

The Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) allows emergency use of vaccines, purchases of inputs without bidding and other rules. Also according to the expert, when the country comes out of the emergency situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the purchase of inputs will become more difficult.

“We cannot buy equipment quickly, we cannot buy masks, vaccines in large quantities and we cannot hire quickly”, explains Lígia.

The president of Conass informs that, due to the state of emergency in the country during these more than two years of pandemic, it was allowed to expand beds, 24-hour services, the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and basic care. In addition, purchases and freedom of decision of state and municipal managers on measures to combat the disease were also allowed.

About the subject









Nésio Fernandes also explains that in a transition period of 90 days it will be possible to lift the state of public health emergency of national interest and that the period must include a discharge in the vaccination campaign and a post-emergency recovery plan.

In this period, it will be possible to analyse, according to the president of Conass, what “the health structure needs to have, which service at all levels of care in health equipment is sufficient to meet everything that existed before the pandemic, plus the sequel of the pandemic”. Covid and the resilient behavior of the pandemic.”

This Tuesday, 19, Conass and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems) will send a document to the Ministry of Health requesting that the Covid-19 state of emergency be analyzed and decreed for up to 90 days and that it be established. a transition period.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags