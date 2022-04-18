End of Covid emergency in Brazil contradicts WHO guidelines

In a radio and TV address on Sunday night (17), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the end of the public health emergency caused by Covid-19. The measure, however, goes against the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and differs from the public health policy adopted by the United States, which extended the use of the mask for another three months.

Despite the drop in the number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus – last week marked the lowest number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic – the WHO Emergency Committee declared that Covid-19 “poses an ongoing risk of international spread and requires a coordinated international response”.

The organization maintained the international emergency out of concern that many countries have not yet reached a safe vaccination rate.

“The best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated and take a booster dose when recommended. Keep wearing a mask – especially in closed gatherings,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general since 2017.

According to the Our World in Data platform, 34.4% of the world’s population has not even received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Most of these countries are African – the continent has only 15% of the population fully immunized and 5% with the first dose.

“The unpredictable behavior of SARS-CoV-2 and insufficient national responses contribute to the continuity of the global pandemic context,” the WHO said in a note last Wednesday (13). “The Committee unanimously agreed that the Covid-19 pandemic still constitutes an extraordinary event that continues to adversely affect the health of populations across the world, poses an ongoing risk of widespread interference with international traffic and requires a coordinated international response.”

The entity also stressed that the reduction in cases and deaths does not mean a “lower risk” of the virus, which continues to evolve and mutate genetically.

As long as the virus is circulating around the world – and vaccines are the best way to prevent that – there is a chance that a new variant will emerge, with a genetic lineage different from those covered by current vaccines.

Currently, the WHO monitors some sublineages of the omicron: BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5. In Brazil, BA.2 is the majority and represents almost 70% of the samples analyzed, according to Instituto Todos pela Saúde.

Ghebreyesus also reinforced that, in the face of the drop in deaths from Covid-19, many countries reduce monitoring and mass testing of the coronavirus, as well as relax sanitary protection measures.

“If we fail now to vaccinate everyone, then we will fail in the future,” said WHO’s Mike Ryan.

In the United States, President Joe Biden last Wednesday extended the health emergency by another three months, with free testing and treatment paid for by the government.

