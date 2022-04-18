Endgame ~ Marvel Universe 616

The shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 has not finished yet, but part of the cast is already excited, taking advantage of some interviews to comment on the film. In a conversation with Gizmodo, Nebula actress Karen Gillan commented on what’s to come for her character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Gillan revealed that she thinks it’s important to explore her character at a time when Thanos has been removed from the board:

“One of the most interesting things about Nebula for me was her relationship with her father and sister… and now that her father Thanos has been eliminated, he was the source of all her torment and abuse. It’s really interesting to explore how this character starts to heal and who this character starts to become now that the threat that always hung over her is gone. So I’ve been having a lot of fun with it.”

The actress noted how the audience will find a new character there, teasing that she may even have a little more levity in this new phase:

“What can I tell you without telling you?… I mean, she will definitely become a slightly different person as events unfold after all those events in Endgame. So we’re definitely going to see a new version of the character. Maybe a looser version of the character? Maybe a little more levity? But let’s see why I haven’t seen the movie yet.”

Karen Gillen concluded by saying, “This is going to be an amazing adventure for the Guardians. Also, maybe we can close a final chapter for Guardians as we know them.” Here she basically replicated the words James Gunn has been using to refer to the team with the conclusion of his Marvel trilogy.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 and Guardians of the Galaxy: Year-End Special will be filmed together this holiday season. With direction and script by James Gunn, the two stories will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and also the Rocket’s stand in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as the Star Eagle. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji in an undisclosed role. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. Gravedigger



