Endrick and Luis Guilherme decide again, and the under-17 team wins the tournament in France | Brazilian Team

With suffocation – ball on the goalpost of Argentina – and confusion at the end – the beginning of a fight between the boys, the Brazilian under-17 team was champion in Montaigu, in the tournament that bears the name of the French city. In the final, they beat Argentina 2-1 – all goals in the first half. It was the second Brazilian title in the Montaigu tournament.

Once again, the Palmeiras duo unbalanced. Endrick scored early, suffered the penalty and Luis Guilherme scored the second – for the Argentines, scored the River Plate striker Agustin Ruberto.

Brazil took the lead early on, with the boy Endrick, who hit the goalkeeper’s exit to make it 1-0, with less than two minutes left. Then, the Brazilian team missed a great chance in two shots from inside the area in the same bid.

1 of 3 Under-17 national team players are involved by the public in the celebration — Photo: Reproduction Players of the under-17 team are involved by the public in the celebration – Photo: Reproduction

The Argentine tie came in a beautiful goal, by player Agustin Ruberto, from River Plate. He dominated in the chest and turned beautiful. The Brazilian team was better, but the game was balanced. Until Endrick received the left and was pushed into the area. Shirt 10 Luis Guilherme hit the left corner of the goalkeeper, who played, but did not stop the tie: 2 to 1 at the end of the first stage.

In the second stage, Brazil created little and defended itself well. At the very end, the Argentine left-back hit a bomb on César’s crossbar, but the Brazilian kids held the advantage until the end. At the closing whistle, a fight started between the athletes, soon separated for the Brazilian party.

Argentina was champion once, in 2002, when they beat France, while Brazil had won only in 1984 – also against the hosts. The Brazilian team lost the final in 2018 to Portugal on penalties.

2 of 3 Endrick and Luis Guilherme celebrate a goal with their teammates — Photo: Bruno Pacheco/CBF Endrick and Luis Guilherme celebrate a goal with their teammates — Photo: Bruno Pacheco/CBF

The best campaign until the final was Argentina, who won all the games in group A. They beat Belgium 2-1 on their debut, then ran over Portugal 3-0 and, in the last round, they beat France 2-0.

The Brazilians finished with the best attack of the competition with 11 goals – they beat the Mexicans in group B in their debut by 4-0, then drew with Holland (2-2) and overcame England (3-0). Endrick, the under-17 youth sensation striker, finished with five goals and the competition’s top scorer in four games. Midfielder Luis Guilherme scored three times.

The Brazil base team of Phelipe Leal, coach who was an assistant in the under-17 world title campaign in 2019, had César, Vítor Reis, Da Mata, Dalla Corte and João Henrique; Vitor Figueiredo, Lucas Camilo and Dudu; Pedrinho, Luiz Guilherme and Endrick.