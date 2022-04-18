ERISON SHINE, BOTAFOGO BEATS CEARÁ IN CASTELÃO AND WINS THE FIRST WITH LUÍS CASTRO

FIRE!!! With a great performance by Erison, who scored two goals and participated in another, the Botafogo defeated Ceará by 3 to 1 this Sunday, at Arena Castelão, and achieved his first victory under the command of Luís Castro. Glorioso added the first three points in the Brazilian Championship and is now in tenth place, after two rounds.

Botafogo started the game with more appetite and tried two shots from outside the area without much danger, from Chay and Diego Gonçalves, early on. And he was awarded the goal that opened the scoring, in the 17th minute. Patrick de Paula played in front, Erison got the better of Messias and rolled to Victor Sá, who kicked – Bruno Pacheco still tried to cut, but failed: 1 to 0.

After the goal, Botafogo retreated and suffered a lot, mainly in the aerial balls, still showing some flaws in the defensive organization. And then it ended up suffering the tie, at 41 minutes: Nino Paraíba crossed from the right, Philipe Sampaio and Kanu were in the same ball and it was left clean for Lima to leave everything equal in 1 to 1.

In the second half, Botafogo came back more organized and managed to build the victory with the brilliance of “El Toro” Erison. In the tenth minute, Patrick de Paula risked a beautiful shot from outside the area, the ball hit the post and, on the rebound, Erison gave it to the goal, but the bid was invalidated by the striker’s offside.

Four minutes later, there was no way. Daniel Borges took a free-kick from a distance on the left side, Erison reached the second stick and headed it 2-1 – the move was reviewed by VAR, which validated the goal this time. Glorioso followed better, cooling the game and not letting Ceará get excited.

The goal that sealed the victory came in the 34th minute, after Romildo was brought down inside the area by Luiz Otávio. Penalty, which Erison hit too well in the corner to make his second and Botafogo’s third, guaranteeing Glorioso’s first three points: 3 to 1.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo is now getting ready to debut in the Copa do Brasil: on Wednesday, Glorioso visits Ceilândia, at 9:30 pm, at Estádio Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, for the first leg of the third phase. For the Brasileirão, Fogão returns to the field next Sunday, also away from home, against Atlético-GO, at 19h, at Antônio Accioly Stadium.

DATASHEET

CEARÁ 1 X 3 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Castellan

Date-Time: 04/17/2022 – 19h

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Neuza Ines Back (Fifa/SP)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Income and audience: –

Yellow cards: Bruno Pacheco (CEA); Chay, Diego Loureiro, Saravia and Kayque (BOT)

red cards: File 48’/2ºT (CEA)

goals: Victor Sá 17’/1ºT (0-1), Lima 41’/1ºT (1-1), Erison 14’/2ºT (1-2) and Erison 34’/2ºT (1-3)

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco (Kelvyn 37’/2ºT); Richardson (Geovane 24’/1ºT), Richard (Léo Rafael 37’/2ºT), Rodrigo Lindoso (Erick 23’/2ºT) and Lima; Mendoza and Zé Roberto (Cléber 23’/2ºT) – Coach: Dorival Júnior.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Daniel Borges; Patrick de Paula (Kayque 31’/2ºT), Luís Oyama (Barreto 31’/2ºT) and Chay (Romildo 12’/2ºT); Diego Gonçalves (Vinicius Lopes 12’/2ºT), Erison (Lucas Piazon 40’/2ºT) and Victor Sá – Coach: Luís Castro.

