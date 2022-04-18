Euphoria actress confesses that she has had several sugar daddies: “It was the best thing”

The actress Chloe Cherrywho plays the character faye on the Serie euphoriarevealed that, before entering the attraction, he had several sugar daddies, who paid all his bills.

In an interview with the Viall Files podcast last Wednesday (13), she said:

“I had a lot of them. Having a sugar daddy is like dating, except you’re dating for different reasons, because they are providing something for youthen you are dating based on what they are providing to you” she explained.

Now, at 24, she says she doesn’t have any sugar daddy anymore, although she still has contact with some of them, but only as friends.

The actress revealed that the experiences worked in a positive way for her, as they taught her to recognize her true worth.

“I will never again accept a guy who doesn’t even want to try to take care of me in some way or be chivalrous in any way. Why would I accept that when I know there are so many out there? I know there are people out there who want to treat me really well.”

Actress is now enjoying life

Nowadays, Cherry says she is single, but she is taking the opportunity to be with everyone she wants. She herself admitted that she is now dating ten different people.

“At my age, I feel like I still don’t know exactly what I want. Dating several people was the best thing for me to find out what I want and what I don’t want from someone else,” she said.

Chloe made her acting debut earlier this year when she began playing Faye in the second season of euphoriaHBO series, which has Zendaya as the protagonist.

Previously, she has worked as a porn actress, appearing in over 200 videos since she turned eighteen.

“The only bad thing about working in pornography is the way people will treat you outside of the industry,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March.

“I lost a lot of friends because they thought I couldn’t be around them or their boyfriends said, ‘No, you can’t date her’ and they actually listened to them, which I thought was the craziest thing.”

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.