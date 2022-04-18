European giant is close to being bought by an Arab investor; Haller and three more are in the crosshairs

The center forward is one of the main players of this European season, forming an attacking trio with Tadic and Antony at Ajax.

Current Serie A leader, Milan is on his way to becoming national champion for the 19th time. Currently, the distance to the vice-leader Internazionale is two points, with the Nerazzurri having a match to play. The news surrounding the Rossonero predicts a promising future from the following season.

According to the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan is close to receiving a contribution from the Arab investment fund Investcorp, which is willing to deposit 300 million euros (approximately BRL 1.5 billion) in the club’s coffers to be invested in the football team next season.

Some names that could be in the Rossonero’s crosshairs are the midfielders Tchouaménifrom Monaco, and zaniolofrom Roma, and the attackers Hallerfrom Ajax, and Nkunku, from RB Leipzig. In addition to the investment in signings, Investcorp would buy Milan for 1 billion euros (approximately R$ 5 million).

Milan haven’t won a major title in over 10 years

Milan’s last significant achievement was the 2010-11 Serie A, with Ibrahimovic, Seedorf and company under Massimiliano Allegri. Since then, the Rossonero have won just two Italian Super Cups, in 2011 and 2016.