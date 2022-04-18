The Met Gala 2022 theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashionwas built around the foundations of the American style, and honors unsung heroes of the design of the United States of America. While it’s only been eight months since Kim Kardashian walked up the steps of the Met wearing her Balenciaga mask, this year’s ceremony will take place on May 2nd – a return to the tradition of holding the event on the first Monday in May after two years of chaos caused by Covid-19.

Below, we leave you everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2022.

When will the Met Gala 2022 be?

The Met Gala 2022 will take place on May 2 in New York. It will celebrate the second volume of a two-part exhibition at the Costume Institute. The first volume, In America: A Lexicon of Fashionopened on September 18, having been preceded by the Met Gala 2022, on September 13.

What is the Met Gala 2022 theme?

The theme for the second part is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and the exhibition will see Andrew Bolton, chief curator of the Museum of Modern Art’s Costume Institute, focus on inclusion in fashion. “Who can be an American?” was the question posed at Prabal Gurung’s Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show, and it will also be the question posed at the Met Gala 2022.

As for the exhibit, which will be featured in 13 of the museum’s American temporary rooms, it “will provide a historical context to the lexicon, in a way,” Bolton told Vogue. “The stories do reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, seamstresses and designers,” explained the curator. “What excites me is that some of the names, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, will be very familiar to fashion students, but many other names have been forgotten, neglected, or left in the footnotes of fashion history. . So one of the main purposes of the exhibition is to highlight the talent and contribution of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

Who will host the Met Gala 2022?

On March 17, Vogue announced that the 2022 presenters will include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as the official personalities of the event, while the designer Tom Ford, Instagram entrepreneur Adam Mosseri, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will continue as honorary presenters.

When was the Met Gala 2021?

After the 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to the pandemic, the Costume Institute announced a two-part version for 2021 and 2022. The first exhibition, themed In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, opened on September 18, and the Met The gala proper – which was hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka – took place five days earlier, on 13 September.

What was the theme of the Met Gala 2021?

The theme of the first part celebrated designers Americans, as well as cultural, political and social events that took place during the pandemic. “The main theme was the fact that the American fashion community has been supporting us for the last 75 years, even since the beginning of the Costume Institute, so I wanted to recognize that support, as well as celebrate and reflect on the fashion landscape. American,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue during the first part of the event. And he himself felt that the matter needed to be revisited (American Ingenuityin 1998, was the last major exhibition to cover this topic).

“I believe the emphasis on conscious creativity was consolidated during the pandemic and social justice movements,” explained Bolton. “And I’ve been very impressed with the responses of American designers to the political and social climate, particularly around issues like inclusion of different bodies and gender fluidity, and I’m finding their work to be a great, great form of self-reflection. I really believe that American fashion was experiencing a Renaissance. I think young people designersin particular, are at the forefront of discussions on diversity and inclusion, such as sustainability and transparency, far more than their European counterparts, with the exception of designers English.”

How can I watch the Met Gala 2022?

Last year, Vogue broadcast the Met Gala live on its Web site, starting at 10:30 pm. Coverage was led by actress and singer Keke Palmer, alongside actress, writer and director Ilana Glazer, with the duo interviewing guests as they arrived at the Met Gala red carpet. Fashion lovers will once again be able to follow the 2022 event live on Vogue.

Who were the presenters of the Met Gala 2021?

The September 13 event was hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, and honorary personalities Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour. Due to pandemic restrictions, the red carpet filled with celebrities had fewer guests than usual, with the invitations stipulating a dress code inspired by American independence.

What is the Met Gala?

Organized and chaired by Anna Wintour since 1995, the Met Gala has become a much-loved annual celebration of fashion. Considered a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, it is traditionally scheduled to mark the opening of the annual Fashion exhibition. Year after year, the event raises values ​​in the millions, with the 2019 edition reaching a record 15 million dollars.

What happens at the Met Gala?

In short: it’s a secret. For this reason, guests must comply with the policy of banning mobile phones (and consequently banning social networks). However, Kendall Jenner showed us behind the scenes of the Met Gala through her camera last year. The event usually features a high-caliber performance (such as Rihanna) and guests explore the gallery before sitting down to dinner.

How many people are in attendance at the Met Gala?

The event tends to receive around 600 guests, although the number was lower at the Met Gala 2021.

How much does a ticket to the Met Gala cost?

Those lucky enough to be on the guest list don’t have to pay. But for anyone not on that list and getting a chance to attend, tickets cost around $30,000 each, with tables priced at around $275,000.

Who is invited to the Met Gala?

Until the night before the event, the guest list is secret to the gods. But some of the biggest names in the industry are often present – from Beyoncé to Lady Gaga to Madonna or Rihanna. With some regularity, the designers take their muses: just think of Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss, or Nicolas Ghesquière and Emma Stone.

What looks can we expect to see?

To stay on topic, you’re likely to see a wide range of American talent represented, from more established names like Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui and Prabal Gurung, to emerging Pyer Moss, Christopher John Rogers and Vaquera.