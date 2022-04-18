News

Fact Check. Photograph shows Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith’s snap at Chris Rock? – Observer

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius21 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Similar to what happened with the video of Nicole Kidman’s strange applause, during the Oscars in 2017, the photograph of the Australian actress with an air of (extreme) astonishment was one of the viral moments of the night this year. Still, nothing beats the unexpected moment of the ceremony when actor Will Smith takes the stage and slaps comedian Chris Rock. But does Kidman’s reaction have anything to do with this situation, as many social media users have claimed?

Image of Nicole Kidman is being shared on social media as it is the reaction of the actress to the episode between Will Smith and Chiris Rock. It was not.

The description of the photograph taken by Brian Snyder, which appears on the Reuters photo page, reads as follows: “Nicole Kidman reacts before the start of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27th of March 2022.” The photographer himself confirmed to the news agency that this moment was captured hours before the assault, which took place in the middle of the ceremony.

What, then, is this surprised air due to? The Observer tried to contact the photographer to understand what amazed Kidman, who was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress, for her portrayal of Lucille Ball, in the film “Being the Ricardos”, but received no response.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, a photographer for the LA Times, who also captured this moment of Nicole Kidman, explained to Vulture magazine: “It sounded like she was excited to see [a atriz] Jessica Chastain across the room,” said Myung Chun, adding that shortly afterward, the American, who was nominated for the same category, went to see Kidman and her husband, musician Keith Urban.

The shared image does not show Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith’s snap at Chris Rock. The photographer who captured the moment confirmed to Reuters that he took the picture hours before this episode between the actor and the comedian.

Thus, according to the Observer classification system, this content is:

WRONG

In the Facebook ranking system this content is:

FALSE: The main content claims are factually inaccurate. Generally, this option matches the “false” or “mostly false” ratings on fact-checking websites.

NOTE: this content was selected by the Observer as part of a fact checking partnership with Facebook.

IFCN Badge

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius21 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Russia adopts package of laws to control effects of sanctions in other countries | Economy

March 4, 2022

Russia could be sanctioned and excluded from the global payments network; understand what is Swift | World

February 25, 2022

Ukraine will be supplied by gas from Poland from tomorrow

March 6, 2022

‘I’ve killed Putin 100 times’: Ukrainians in SP lament war and fear the future – 07/03/2022

March 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button