Fact Check. Photograph shows Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith’s snap at Chris Rock? – Observer

Similar to what happened with the video of Nicole Kidman’s strange applause, during the Oscars in 2017, the photograph of the Australian actress with an air of (extreme) astonishment was one of the viral moments of the night this year. Still, nothing beats the unexpected moment of the ceremony when actor Will Smith takes the stage and slaps comedian Chris Rock. But does Kidman’s reaction have anything to do with this situation, as many social media users have claimed?

Nicole Kidman finally trading in the seal clap meme for her Will Smith/Chris Rock slap reaction ???????????? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/H84BqMWgAa — Joe (@onlyjoekin_) March 28, 2022

The description of the photograph taken by Brian Snyder, which appears on the Reuters photo page, reads as follows: “Nicole Kidman reacts before the start of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27th of March 2022.” The photographer himself confirmed to the news agency that this moment was captured hours before the assault, which took place in the middle of the ceremony.

What, then, is this surprised air due to? The Observer tried to contact the photographer to understand what amazed Kidman, who was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress, for her portrayal of Lucille Ball, in the film “Being the Ricardos”, but received no response.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, a photographer for the LA Times, who also captured this moment of Nicole Kidman, explained to Vulture magazine: “It sounded like she was excited to see [a atriz] Jessica Chastain across the room,” said Myung Chun, adding that shortly afterward, the American, who was nominated for the same category, went to see Kidman and her husband, musician Keith Urban.

the category is women kneeling down to nicole kidman #oscars pic.twitter.com/zezwffpulN — L. (@NlCOLEKIDWOMAN) March 28, 2022

The shared image does not show Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith’s snap at Chris Rock. The photographer who captured the moment confirmed to Reuters that he took the picture hours before this episode between the actor and the comedian.

Thus, according to the Observer classification system, this content is: