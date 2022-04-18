failed? Babylon’s Fall registers less than 10 concurrent players on Steam

Game was released for PC and Sony consoles in March of this year

THE Square Enix launched on March 3 this year the title Babylon’s Fall for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and PRAÇAthe game was developed by Platinum Gamesfamous for games like bayonetta and Nier Automatabut the game did not have the reception expected by Square Enix and received a lot of criticism from players, but the company has already assured that even with the bad reception, it will continue with all the content scheduled to arrive at the title in the coming months.

Despite showing optimism with Babylon’s Fallthe weak audience is evident when looking at the audience that is playing the game simultaneously in the Steamon April 8 of this month the game reached the mark of only 8 users playing the game. Yesterday (17). The eurogamer reported that in the middle of Sunday the game had only 73 people simultaneously in the Steam, getting a peak of 120 players. Until today, the maximum number of simultaneous players in the Steam it was 1,166 shortly after it was released and represents that the player base has dropped quite a bit in a short time.

46% of PlayStation gamers would subscribe to Game Pass if Activision games were added

Cyberpunk 2077 sold 18 million copies; The Witcher 3 has reached 40 million

The Witcher franchise has more than 65 million units sold of its games





– Continues after advertising –

SEE GRAPHIC COMPARISON BETWEEN PLAYSTATION 4 AND PLAYSTATION 5 VERSIONS

It is worth considering that the first season of updates will be free but there are already plans for future paid seasons to be added to the title as the Square Enix intend to treat Babylon’s Fall as a GaaS (game as a service).

With very little time passed since the game’s release, it is already on sale at Steam and on PlayStation Store. at Steam the game is with 30% discount on the standard version and also on the Digital Deluxe, costing BRL 209.93 and BRL 349.65 respectivelyat PS Store he is leaving for the same amount charged in the PRAÇA.

you came to play Babylon’s Fall? Do you believe the game failed? Share in the comments with your opinion!



– Continues after advertising –

Steam Deck surpasses 2,000 verified or playable games on the platform

SEGA increases game prices in Brazil by up to 170%

Sonic Mania, Crazy Taxi and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection are some of the games with increased



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: eurogamer