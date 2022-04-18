Fans curse Bolsonaro in Santos stadium; some exalt

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was cursed by Santos fans this Sunday (Apr.17, 2022), during the club’s game against Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship. The match was at Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium.

At the end of the game, the crowd sang: “Hey Bolsonaro, go fuck yourself”. During the match, some fans also cursed and booed the Chief Executive. Santos beat Coritiba 2-1.

Bolsonaro also received expressions of support. In the halls of the stadium, Santos gathered around the president and took pictures. They shouted in chorus, “myth”. Some fans harassed professionals from the TV Globotalking “go to Cuba” and “go eat mouse”.

One of those present said to the president: “I want to see a debate with that son of a bitch Lula”.

Watch the video with the cursing of the crowd against Bolsonaro (1min02s):

Watch the video with the demonstrations of support for Bolsonaro and the hostility to the team of the Globe (1min32s):

Before the game, Torcida Jovem, one of the Santos organizers, said that Bolsonaro would not be “welcome” to Vila Belmiro to watch the match. The fans said that the Chief Executive is a “shameless populist”and what seeks “promote itself by the blind passion of the people”.

In a note published on its Facebook profile, Torcida Jovem said they did not want the Santos shirt “become a political tool”nor that Vila Belmiro “be a platform for the electoral campaign”.

The crowd also said that the president is a Palmeiras fan, without mentioning the name of the opposing team. “It is known that he is an openly fan of the Barra Funda team, in addition to being a brazen populist, always seeking to promote himself by the blind passion of the people, seeing a ‘myth’ with the shirt of his team at heart”.