“Fantastic Beasts 3” beats “Sonic” and “Morbius” and debuts at the top of the Brazilian box office

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secret” debuted at the top of the Brazilian box office this weekend, reaching the same feat in the US, where it had the worst opening in the Harry Potter franchise to date.

Here, the third film in the franchise grossed BRL 19.2 million, surpassing the numbers of “Sonic 2: The Movie”, which came in 2nd place, with BRL 9.6 million, and “Morbius”, the 3rd place, with R$ 2.5 million raised.

The Brazilian “Medida Provisória”, by Lázaro Ramos, which also premiered last Thursday, was in 4th place, with R$ 1.8 million at the box office. “Batman” continues to be successful and closed the top 5 with another R$ 1 million raised.

ON “FANTASTIC BEASTS: DUMBLEDORE’S SECRETS”

The third “Fantastic Beasts” movie will see the celebrated Hogwarts wizard, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) – who knows about the search for control of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) – enlist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team on a dangerous quest in which they’ll encounter both old and new fantasticals, as well as the villain’s growing legion of followers.

The feature still has the returns of Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turnerand the input of Jessica Williams (“Love Life”), Richard Coyle (“Grabbers”) and the Brazilian actress Maria Fernanda Candido (“My Hindu Friend”) in the main cast.

David Yates, responsible for the two previous films of the derivative, follows in the direction. The screenplay is by the author of the Harry Potter books, J.K. Rowling in colaboration with Steve Kloves.

CineBuzz has already watched “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” and you can check out our review clicking here.

Read more about “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”:

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!