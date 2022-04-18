Fear The Walking Dead Season 7B premieres today, 4/18 on AMC￼

Advertising

After discovering that “The End Is The Beginning”, the survivors of the apocalyptic dystopia, “Fear the Walking Dead”, return for the second half of the seventh season, this Monday, 04/18, at 11 pm, on AMC. With eight new episodes, the plot points to the electrifying return of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), central character of the TWD Universe.

Months after the nuclear warheads exploded, the only one to thrive is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a manor, he ruthlessly monopolizes the decision of who will have a chance to survive. In rebellion, the other members of the group suffer immensely, determined to live, even if it means taking the Strand tower by force and going in search of the “Father”, a mythical place that appears in Alicia’s intuitions.

Victim of a mysterious illness and haunted by the repercussions of her past actions, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) now serves as the reluctant leader of Teddy’s (John Glover) former followers. Morgan (Lennie James) struggles in hopes of being reunited with his family, knowing Alicia is the key to his survival.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is a series belonging to the TWD Universe. The film stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Cristine Evangelista and Ruben Blades. Produced by AMC Studios, the spin-off is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Michael E. Satrazemis.