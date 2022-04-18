Health

Federal government announces end of health emergency for covid-19

Cornelius
The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queirogaannounced on Sunday night (17) the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) decreed in February 2020, after the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic. Speaking for three minutes on national radio and TV, the cardiologist stated that there are “conditions” for this due to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario.

Aerial view of Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, during the quarantine to contain the coronavirusAerial view of Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, during the quarantine to contain the coronavirusSource: Shutterstock

Espin’s suspension does not “mean the end of covid-19”, even because the portfolio has no competence to decree the end of the pandemic. The announcement comes at a time when Brazil has recorded 18 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the consortium of press vehicles that follows the evolution of cases. The moving average of deaths over the last seven days was 100, down 49% from the previous period.

In practice, the removal of the covid-19 pandemic from the condition of a health emergency in the country makes actions to combat the virus are relaxed, from funding new public health actions to measures such as border control and the quarantine law. According to the portal wowit is estimated that 170 rules could be impacted with the end of Espin, including the emergency application of vaccines, as is the case of CoronaVac.

