FGTS 2022: withdrawal starts this Wednesday (20); see calendar – 04/17/2022 – Market

Caixa Econômica Federal begins to release, this Wednesday (20), the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1,000 from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) to workers with money in the fund. The payment calendar runs until June 15, depending on the professional’s month of birth.

This month, only two FGTS payments will be made, for those born in January, who receive it on the 20th, and for those who have a birthday in February, who will receive it on April 30. Releases always take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The first payment will take place after Easter and the second, more than a week after the Tiradentes holiday (April 21). On holidays, the operation of banks is being interrupted, with banking recess for the category. However, all deposits are scheduled to take place online, which should make life easier for those who are going to use the values.

SEE THE 2022 FGTS WITHDRAWAL CALENDAR

Birth month deposit date

January April 20 (Wednesday)

February April 30th (Saturday)

March May 4th (Wednesday)

April May 11 (Wednesday)

May May 14 (Saturday)

June May 18 (Wednesday)

July May 21 (Saturday)

August May 25 (Wednesday)

September May 28 (Saturday)

October June 1st (Wednesday)

November June 8 (Wednesday)

December June 15 (Wednesday)







How will be the payment

The FGTS money will automatically fall into the account for most of the 42 million workers entitled to the withdrawal. However, there are cases where it will be necessary to make a withdrawal request. For these citizens, Caixa advises updating the app and, if necessary, ordering online, also through the app.

The amounts will be deposited in a digital social savings account opened by Caixa. The movement of money, in this case, occurs through the Caixa Tem app. Upon receipt, the worker can make purchases, pay slips and transfer the amount to another account, in another bank, if deemed necessary.

WHO IS RIGHT TO EXTRAORDINARY WITHDRAWAL

Citizens with an account opened with the FGTS, who have a balance and there is no blocking of the money, are entitled to the extraordinary withdrawal of the Guarantee Fund, as in the case of those who opted for the birthday withdrawal.

The amount of up to BRL 1,000 per worker considers the sum of the available balances of all open accounts, both from the current and former employers. To find out if you will receive, it is possible to consult the FGTS website and application.

First, the balance in the old accounts of the Guarantee Fund will be released. Afterwards, amounts from the current employment account will be paid, if the worker is employed.

how to make the query

The consultation of the values ​​can be done through the website fgts.caixa.gov.br or through the FGTS app, available in the mobile app store. On the website, you can find out if you are entitled to receive the Guarantee Fund and what the deposit date will be.

Through the app, there are more features. It is possible to consult the amounts, request the cancellation of the credit, update data to receive the money in the Caixa Tem account and see the date on which the credit will be available.

For those who are entitled to receive automatically, after the consultation, the date of deposit and a message will appear informing you that, if you change your mind, you can cancel the automatic credit.

According to Caixa, the possibility of cancellation goes until November 10. Anyone who does not move the money by December 15, even if they do not choose to cancel, will have the money returned to their FGTS account, with updates.

CONSULTATION OF THE FGTS BALANCE THROUGH THE APP:

Update or download the FGTS app on your mobile Then open the app and click “Sign in to the app” The program will ask if you can use Caixa.gov.br; click “Continue” Enter your CPF, go to “I’m not a robot” and then to “Next”; if the program asks to identify images, identify them and go to “Verify” Enter the password and click “Login” A message will appear with information about the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal, click on “I understand” On the home screen, go to “Extraordinary Withdrawal”, in the orange frame On the next screen, you will see how much will be available for you to withdraw To find out which accounts the amount is being debited from, click on “See released FGTS accounts” Payment is automatic, on the digital social account, for most workers; in some cases, you will need to make the request (see the step-by-step below)

CONSULTATION OF THE FGTS BALANCE ON THE WEBSITE:

Access the website www.fgts.caixa.gov.br On the home page, go to “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal” and click on “See here” In the specific field, inform the CPF or the PIS number (if you do not have the PIS number, the query can be made through My INSS; click here for other ways to know the PIS) Click “I’m not a robot” and click “Continue” The system will ask to click on images; identify them and go to “Verify” You will need to enter your internet password and click on “Continue”; if you don’t have or don’t remember, go to “Register/recover password” Your mobile number will appear or the option to register one to receive “SMS” There will be a message informing you if you are entitled to the FGTS withdrawal and how this withdrawal will be made

Measure is part of government package in election year

The release of the FGTS is part of the Income and Opportunity Program, launched by the government on March 17. Altogether, the Planalto states that it will make R$ 150 billion available to workers. R$ 30 billion should be released from the Guarantee Fund.

There is also the advance of the 13th for INSS retirees and pensioners. The amounts will begin to be paid on April 25, to 31.6 million insured people who receive retirement, pensions and aid. In all, the government should inject R$ 56.7 billion into the economy.

In both cases, there will be no budgetary impact, since the 13th is part of the amounts expected to be released this year, according to the right of those who receive social security benefits. The FGTS is the worker’s own money, which is blocked and can only be withdrawn in situations specified by law, such as unfair dismissal, purchase of a home and retirement.

There are also other measures, such as the possibility of a payroll loan for those who have BPC (Continued Provision Benefit) and Auxílio Brasil, in addition to loans via Caixa Tem for individuals and MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs).

Who is entitled to the Guarantee Fund?

All Brazilian workers with a formal employment contract, governed by the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws), are entitled to the FGTS, as well as domestic, rural, temporary, intermittent, single, safreiros workers (rural workers who work only during the harvest period). ) and professional athletes.

The Guarantee Fund is a kind of “compulsory savings” for workers, whose objective is to protect professionals who work with a formal contract. The employer must deposit, every month, 8% of the employee’s salary in an account in his name.

Upon dismissal, the worker can withdraw the values. If it is without just cause at the behest of the employer, there is still the payment of a 40% fine on the balance of the fund.